Policeman dies in suspected suicide in St James

A policeman reportedly died by suicide at the Maroon Town Police Station in St James on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a Constable M. Francis, otherwise known as ‘Teddy’.

Colleagues said he was found with a gunshot wound inside the station barracks shortly before 9 a.m.

Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels, head of the St James police, confirmed the incident but said he could not immediately provide any further details.

Reports are that Constable Francis had been facing disciplinary action prior to his death.

More details to come.

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