INDECOM flags rise in multiple-fatality police shootings

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is raising concern about an increase in multiple-fatality shootings involving members of the security forces, with 67 people reportedly killed in 26 such incidents since the start of 2026.

The figure has already surpassed the 62 people killed in multiple-fatality incidents during all of 2025.

The latest incident occurred on September 13 along Knightsdale Drive in Kingston 20, where two men and a woman were fatally shot.

It was the third triple-fatality incident this year in which a woman was killed. Overall, four women have reportedly been fatally shot by members of the security forces since January.

In a statement on Monday, INDECOM said of the 26 multiple-fatality incidents recorded this year, 13 were double-fatality shootings, accounting for 26 deaths; 11 were triple-fatality shootings, resulting in 33 deaths; and two were quadruple-fatality incidents, accounting for eight deaths.

INDECOM said fatalities continue to occur at an elevated rate, with 17 people fatally shot by members of the security forces in September alone.

So far this year, 215 people have reportedly been fatally shot by members of the security forces, compared with 217 during the corresponding period in 2025.

The commission stressed, however, that the number of deaths alone does not establish whether lawful or unlawful conduct occurred in any individual case.

INDECOM said each incident is independently investigated and assessed based on the available evidence and applicable law, including the legality, necessity and proportionality of the force used.

The commission is also highlighting the continued absence of body-worn cameras (BWCs) during some operations, particularly those involving unmarked police vehicles, the apprehension of persons of interest and the apprehension of people believed to be in possession of firearms.

INDECOM said the potential for confrontation and the use of force is heightened in such circumstances, making access to recorded evidence particularly important.

The commission thanked members of the public for providing CCTV footage and other recordings, particularly in cases where body-worn camera footage is unavailable.

It said such evidence is critical to objectively establishing the circumstances surrounding incidents and assessing the actions of everyone involved.

INDECOM is encouraging anyone with information, CCTV footage, mobile-phone recordings or other relevant evidence concerning an incident under investigation to contact the commission at 876-968-1932 or 876-968-8875, via WhatsApp at 876-553-0000, or at the nearest INDECOM regional office.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.