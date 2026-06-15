Double the pain  - JCF mourns deaths of two cops, three other policemen injured over weekend

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) lost their lives, while three others were left nursing injuries following separate incidents across the island over the weekend.

The incidents, which occurred in different parishes, have cast a pall over the force as investigations continue.

One of the deceased, Constable Mickhael Francis, affectionately called 'Teddy Bear', reportedly died by suicide inside his barracks at the Maroon Town Police Station in St James. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before 9 a.m. yesterday.

The other deceased lawman, District Constable Nicholas McLean, 54, of the Constant Spring Police Station, died at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on Saturday. He had been admitted to the facility since last month while undergoing treatment for chronic heart disease and passed away at about 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, three members of the Highway Patrol sustained various injuries after the service vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a Toyota motor car shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred along the Discovery Bay main road.

The occupant of the private motor car and the three police personnel were reportedly treated for minor injuries.

Yesterday, head of the St James Division, Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels, confirmed Francis' death but declined to comment further on the circumstances surrounding it. The alleged suicide is being investigated.

Nekeisha Burchell, member of parliament for St James Southern, in which the Maroon Town community falls, yesterday described Francis as a man deeply connected to the area and respected by residents.

"Though not originally from St James, Constable Francis became part of the fabric of the Maroon Town community during his years of service. His passing comes as a profound shock not only to his colleagues but also to the wider community," she said, noting that despite being overseas, she had been receiving calls from grieving relatives, friends and residents.

"Francis was a young officer with what many regarded as a bright future ahead of him. The loss of any life is tragic, but it is especially painful when someone so young and full of promise is taken from us," she said, offering condolences to his family and friends.

"Today, Maroon Town grieves alongside the Jamaica Constabulary Force. We remember a young man who became part of our community and whose passing has left many hearts heavy."

Meanwhile, Raymond Pryce, president of the United District Constables Association, expressed deep sadness following McLean's passing.

"Our welfare officer has been checking on him, and she went there yesterday and, to her surprise, was told that he had passed. We are extremely saddened, and we are also saddened by the number of police officers who have been passing away," he said yesterday.

"It weighs heavily on us, and as a result, I am thinking of finding ways to liaise more closely with the Medical Services Branch regarding what more can be done to monitor the health of our police officers. It is very sad for us," he continued, noting that he would be reaching out to McLean's relatives this week to offer support.

Two murders, the discovery of two decomposed bodies, and a fatal motor vehicle collision were also among the incidents reported to the Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU) over the last two days.

In another incident, Claudette Thorpe, 64, was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle along the Ocho Rios main road in St Ann on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Christopher Frazer, 64, a businessman, was reportedly held up and robbed of his licensed firearm by two armed men in Hopewell, Hanover.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com







CAPTIONS: Contributed

Constable Mickhael Francis

District Constable Nicholas McLean