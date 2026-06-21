Growing more than crops - Jamaican fathers in agriculture shaping families’ future

For many Jamaican fathers, farming is more than a livelihood; it is a way of life. It is a profession that requires patience, resilience, sacrifice, and faith. These same qualities are often reflected in how they raise their children and build strong families.

As Jamaica celebrates fathers and their invaluable contributions to society, several farmers from St Catherine and Clarendon share how agriculture has not only provided food and income but has also helped them become better fathers, role models, and community leaders.

For over 40 years, Ewart Blackwood of Thetford in Old Harbour, St Catherine, has dedicated his life to agriculture. Blackwood was introduced to agriculture from childhood as his parents cultivated ground provisions and pimento while also raising livestock.

Today, he proudly continues that legacy.

“To be a father and a farmer is quite easy because my children like to come to the farm. It's like they are on an excursion,” he said.

As a father of five, Blackwood has successfully passed on his love for agriculture to the next generation, with two of his sons actively involved in farming.

He said as a Christian, he farms as a way of strengthening his faith.

“I know that better days are coming. Some days you are up, some days you are down,” he said.

These lessons of perseverance and faith are among the values he has passed on to his children. Reflecting on his family, Blackwood says one of his greatest accomplishments is seeing his children become responsible adults.

“I am happy with the way my children have turned out. None of them have got into trouble with the law. I have children who are over 50 years old. That is very good in today's society,” he said.

His advice to aspiring farmers and young people is simple but powerful. “In everything that you are doing, you have to study and learn about what it is that you are doing. Sometimes we do things, but we do not do it the right and proper way. If you do not do it the right way, then you will not get the results that you need. Empower yourself with knowledge,” Blackwood said.

Justin Gardner of Clarendon said agriculture has become both a passion and a pathway to providing for his family. Gardner cultivates watermelon, cabbage, sweet pepper, and hot pepper and traces his interest in farming back to his childhood.

A former student of Bustamante High School, he actively participated in the 4-H Club and proudly represented his school at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show. Unlike many farmers, Gardner is the first person in his family to pursue farming professionally. “Sometimes you go to the shop to purchase something and you can't get it, so I am inspired to plant,” he said.

His farming journey began with crops such as callaloo, pak choi, and ground provisions before expanding into larger-scale production. Despite the demands of farming, family remains a top priority and he takes an active role in his children's education. “Every Tuesday night we have an audit. We go through every child's book to ensure they are doing their work,” he said.

His first daughter is leaving high school and heading to college. Gardner said he was able to achieve this feat through farming. Yet he remains committed to teaching his children the values that agriculture has taught him.

“Once you work hard, anything you want, you can do it. Perhaps his proudest achievement is being the father he never had growing up,” he said.

His father, he said, was not very supportive when he was growing up, so now that he has children, he is motivated to be supportive and attentive towards his children.

Greatest reward

Meanwhile, Clarendon farmer Kyle Mitchell, said agriculture has always been part of who he is. In fact, he believes farming chose him.

As a child, Kyle would plant corn at the front of his yard, and it was at this stage that he developed a love for farming.

With more than 12 years in agriculture, Mitchell says farming has strengthened his relationship with his children.

“Being a father and a farmer means a lot to me. When I was in the industry, I didn't have much time for them. Farming has helped me to be more attentive to my children,” he said.

One of his greatest joys is watching his family benefit directly from his work. The most rewarding thing he said is that you can farm and see your children eat what you grow. His children he said can also reap the benefits from the products he cultivates on his farm.

For him, successful farming requires commitment and adaptability.

“Farming is dedication, willpower, and how well you can develop strategies to improve your farming,” he said.

Building a legacy

Clifton Peart of Old Harbour, St Catherine, also began farming began at a young age. He initially farmed part-time before making the decision to pursue agriculture full-time.

“When I became a farmer, I knew it was a big responsibility. I knew it would take a lot of money, so I had to plan carefully to achieve my goals,” he said.

As a father of four, one of his greatest sources of pride is seeing his youngest child actively involved in farming. He indicated that he was aware that his son could do a lot of things, but having chosen to work with him on the farm is a blessing.

Peart said this represents more than assistance with farm work; it symbolises the continuation of a legacy built through years of dedication and hard work.

editorial@gleanerjm.com