Holness wants Jamaica to be a major force in global resources and skills

WESTERN BUREAU:

Amid the ongoing global competition for resources and skills, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness wants Jamaica to step up and become a major player on the world stage by presenting itself as a viable stakeholder in the international economy.

Addressing the RIU Hotels and Resorts’ 25th anniversary celebration at RIU Montego Bay last Thursday evening, Holness used the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament as an analogy of how Jamaica must acknowledge its place as a participant in the global arena.

“There is sometimes a mind-set, especially for small nations, that we cannot compete in the global world. I say to every Jamaican, we have to change that mind-set and see ourselves as competitors on the global football field,” he said. “Too often we see ourselves as spectators cheering on other teams, not understanding that we are on the field as well, and we must be competitive.”

According to Holness, while Jamaicans often head overseas and improve the countries they go to with their skills and training, Jamaica must now position itself to bring in qualified persons whose expertise can strengthen the island’s development. He said that, for this reason, industries such as tourism are crucial to Jamaica’s national development strategy.

“Jamaica must not only position itself as a net exporter of talent, but we need to now position ourselves to be receivers of talent into our economy, If our economy is to grow and expand,” he said.

“Opportunity retains and attracts talent, so instead of our Jamaicans leaving to go elsewhere to work, they stay here and contribute to our economy, but they also attract people to come in and work.”

Holness also noted that the countries that succeed are those countries that become a destination of choice.

“Whatever we do, Jamaica must become and continue to be a destination of choice. The qualities that make Jamaica attractive to visitors are increasingly the same qualities that will make Jamaica attractive to investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and members of our diaspora who are seeking to return home,” he added.

Over the past decade, Jamaica has grappled with the issue of skilled professionals, including teachers, police officers, and medical personnel, leaving the island to seek higher-paying jobs overseas, leading to concerns about Jamaica suffering brain drain, or loss of skills for national development.

In addition to salary concerns, the alleged lack of proper support systems has also been cited as a reason why Jamaican professionals migrate.

According to the Human Flight and Brain Drain Index, based on data from 2007 to 2024, Jamaica ranked third in the world with a score of 9.2 index points in terms of the impact of brain drain, behind Palestine with 9.4 index points and Samoa with 10 index points.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com