Heart Foundation urges quick action during cardiac emergencies

Senior Instructor at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), Dr Lambert Innis, is urging members of the public to respond swiftly when they encounter someone experiencing a cardiac emergency.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Tuesday, Dr Innis emphasised that the critical steps in responding to a cardiac emergency are recognising that a person is in distress, calling for emergency assistance, and starting chest compressions when necessary.

The senior instructor was speaking against the background of the HFJ’s observance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Week, from August 17-23, under the theme ‘Don’t Wait – Resuscitate’.

Dr Innis noted that the CPR training programme has been updated to align with the latest American Heart Association guidelines.

He added that the programme is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to respond effectively in a cardiac emergency.

Dr Innis said the theme for CPR Week is particularly fitting, as it encourages individuals to take immediate action rather than remain passive when someone is experiencing a medical emergency.

“Once you see somebody who is in danger and you are not sure what is going on, get on board and right away know what to do… that is… chest compression and call for help,” he emphasised.

Dr Innis noted that calling for help is critical, as a person who collapses may require advanced medical care, trained emergency personnel and specialised equipment to improve their chances of survival.

“You will eventually need somebody who is going to decide exactly what’s wrong with the patient. It could be that they have fainted or it could be some other medical problem,” he said.

The senior instructor stressed, however, that immediate chest compressions are essential when a person is unresponsive, not moving and not breathing normally.

“Chest compression is necessary to keep the brain and the heart going. It’s very important that we have the blood moving around in the normal fashion… and that’s what the heart would normally do. If it’s not doing it, then you need to help by doing chest compression,” Dr Innis explained.

He encouraged members of the public to be proactive when faced with a medical emergency.

“Don’t stand there and stare. Don’t panic… and definitely don’t take out your phone and start videotaping the person who is in trouble. Get on your knees and start compression,” the senior instructor urged.

Dr Innis said the ability of members of the public to recognise the signs of a cardiac emergency and initiate CPR can make a significant difference in preserving life while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

He is encouraging more Jamaicans to acquire CPR skills so they can respond confidently and appropriately in emergency situations.

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica offers CPR training as part of its ongoing efforts to equip members of the public with the skills and knowledge needed to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies and help save lives.

- JIS

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.