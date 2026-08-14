Male victims of gender-based violence encouraged to speak up

The Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) is reminding male victims of gender-based violence (GBV) that they can report incidents of abuse to both the bureau and the police.

Director of the Male Empowerment Unit in the Bureau, Nashan Miller, said there is a partnership between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the BGA.

“The Bureau is growing, the space is growing and we continue to look forward to working with the JCF and other groups that are looking to eliminate GBV,” he said.

“We have GBV helpline, again, for males that you can call – 876-553-0387. Persons can call and feel free to talk about some of the things that they're challenged with, whatever it is. I tell you, some of the stories that you'll hear when these persons call, you wouldn't hear it otherwise.”

Miller was speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank at the agency’s television department, 5-9 South Odeon Avenue in St Andrew.

Gender-based violence in males remains a growing issue in Jamaica, which is why the bureau created the Male Empowerment Network (MEN), to provide support and to educate the public.

“This network is where we have individuals and groups that speak about male issues. Through them, and of course the Male Empowerment Unit, we are able to reach individuals throughout the length and breadth of Jamaica,” he said.

One of the main challenges to eliminating GBV against both men and women is the reluctance of victims to make reports and reach out for help.

Miller said many males have problems with coming forward and sharing their stories.

“Men tend to feel more comfortable talking to other men; not that they can't talk to women but it's almost as if [they] need somebody who’s walking the same path or walking in the same shoes, so they can better understand what it is that [they are] going through,” he said.

“When they say, ‘I want to do this’, ‘I want to do that’, it’s either they are talking about harming themselves, harming their loved ones or giving harm to society in general. That’s the toxicity that surrounds their response… . It is about understanding their psyche… when they are posed with these challenges and how best to deal with these matters.”

- JIS

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