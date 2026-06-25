‘The ultimate homecoming’ - Terrence Baker returns to Jamaica to lead American Airlines operations

WESTERN BUREAU:

A Kingston-born aviation executive, who has returned home to lead American Airlines' operations in Jamaica, is describing the appointment as the "ultimate homecoming" after 17 years in the industry.

Terrence Baker has been appointed general manager for American Airlines in Jamaica, succeeding Damion Vanriel, who recently moved into a senior regional role within the company.

Baker, who has spent the past five years with American Airlines, most recently served as customer service manager in Miami, where he played a key role in improving operational performance and supporting frontline teams.

“As a proud American Jamaican, returning to Montego Bay feels like the ultimate homecoming," Baker said.

“Jamaica is a country that has shaped my life for 26 years. To be able to bring my experience back to the island and lead this incredible local team is a true honour and a dream come true."

In his new role, Baker will oversee American Airlines' operations across Jamaica, focusing on safety, reliability, employee engagement and customer service.

The airline said its Jamaica operation will include more than 80 weekly flights this winter, serving Montego Bay, Kingston and Ocho Rios, underscoring the island's importance within its Caribbean network.

American Airlines announced Baker's appointment as part of a series of leadership changes across its Caribbean, Central American and South American operations.

The carrier also named Pascual Álvarez as managing director of operations for South America, Central America and the Caribbean. Álvarez, a Colombian aviation executive with more than two decades of industry experience, will oversee operations spanning more than 60 destinations across the region.

He most recently served as managing director of customer care at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, where he managed complex airport operations with a focus on safety, reliability and customer experience.

"It’s an honour to take on this new chapter and to continue building on the work of leaders who have helped shape this region," Álvarez said.

"My experiences across the operation have reinforced what truly sets American apart… our people. I look forward to working closely with teams across South America, Central America and the Caribbean to continue delivering a safe, reliable and world-class operation for our customers."

American Airlines, which is celebrating its centennial year in 2026, operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com