Prospect College: Brilliant at 70 

Prospect College in St Mary observed its 70th anniversary last Saturday with the graduation of its latest batch of students, whose academic and musical brilliance were on full display during the ceremony.

Principal Gregory Wint expressed gratitude to all who have played a part in the continued success of the para-military institution, including its current benefactors, Andrew Green and Alexander Green, teachers, housemaster, bandmaster, past and present employees, partners, supporters, pastors, stakeholders and students.

"To our students, both present and past, I say thank you; you are a very important part of our school and I therefore encourage you today to continue to be the great ambassadors that you are of this great institution, Prospect College," Wint said.

"After 70 years, we remain a viable option for educational opportunity for young men across Jamaica," Wint noted. "We celebrate, today, seven decades of academic excellence; we celebrate seven decades of creating global leaders; we celebrate, today, seven decades of character development; and today we celebrate seven decades of Prospect College's impact on the global workforce."

The academic excellence was evident throughout the graduation ceremony. Despite their small numbers, the 11 graduates demonstrated the quality of education offered at Prospect College.

Together, the graduates have already passed 63 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, many of them while in grade 10. With this year's examination results still pending, that total is expected to increase.

"As a result of your hard work, coupled with the discipline of our students, I'm happy to report today that the CSEC results last year were quite good," Wint revealed.

The school recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in English language, English literature, principles of business, principles of accounts, office administration, human and social biology, integrated science, social studies and information technology, along with a 75 per cent pass rate in mathematics.

Of the 11 graduates, four have already been accepted to pursue degree programmes at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), two at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), one at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), while four are preparing to join the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

"Congratulations again to these 2026 graduates, and we wish them success as they make the transition," Wint said.

Among those attending the ceremony was former Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who delivered remarks. Bailey, a graduate of Prospect College, is now commissioner of police for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Matthew Benson read a message from the institution's benefactors. carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com

Prospect graduates and subjects already passed:

Micah Rowe – Passed seven CSEC subjects while in grade 10 last year at age 15, earning five distinctions. He is awaiting acceptance to CMU to pursue a degree in engineering.

Jae-Dyn Leach – Passed seven CSEC subjects in grade 10, including two distinctions. He is also headed to CMU to study engineering.

Alex Mogg – Passed six CSEC subjects last year at age 15, including mathematics and English language. He will attend UTech to pursue a degree in business administration.

Jaheem Hudson – Passed two CSEC subjects in grade 10 and is awaiting his grade 11 results. He will join the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Xavier McNeil – Passed four CSEC subjects in grade 10 and will be pursuing a degree in natural science at CASE.

Nickory Waite – Passed four CSEC subjects and is heading to CMU to study engineering.

Imaunni Dunkley – Passed six CSEC subjects, earning two distinctions. He has been accepted to UTech to pursue a degree in communication technology.

Delroy Miller – Passed seven CSEC subjects with one distinction. He will join the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Ajaye Newby – Passed six CSEC subjects, including two distinctions. He is also joining the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Francois Dixon – Passed seven CSEC subjects with four distinctions, including mathematics and English language. He will join the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Evantenio Phillips – Passed seven CSEC subjects, including mathematics and English language. He will pursue a degree in engineering at CMU.