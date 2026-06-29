US group fetes Portland students

Port Antonio, Portland

Dozens of students from communities across Portland on Saturday enjoyed a special treat hosted by a team of volunteers from Atlanta in the United States (US).

Dubbed 'Field-Day Kid's Fun Day', the summer treat, now an annual event, reportedly started in 2019 after a member of the US group was awarded a grant. Following the grant award, the decision was taken to host the event in Jamaica as a special treat for children in Port Antonio, Portland.

According to team leader Melissa Hall, the group, Field Day INC – a non-profit organisation from Atlanta, Georgia – without hesitation decided to travel to Portland, Jamaica, to host a special treat for children, which has since become an annual event.

"The event started in 2019 with a few friends from Atlanta ... all teachers, who hosted field events in their particular schools," commented Hall.

"So after getting the grant, the decision was taken to come to Jamaica to host a field day here in Portland, Port Antonio, which is my community. We had a setback in 2020 when the event was disrupted as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19. But we have resumed our field trip and we have been coming to Jamaica since.

"The event is really to bring the community together in an inclusive way with a day of activities - primarily for children from age 4 years to 14 years. This is actually our fifth year doing Field-Day in Jamaica. So what we are doing now is giving back to my home-town and of course the children. Roots 21 our community partners have provided refreshment and food, Sun-brite provides our bounce about and trampoline for the children, and Royal Portland is providing gifts for our children," she continued.

The event, held on the lawns of the West Harbour Marina facility, is sponsored in part by the Port Authority of Jamaica and Roots 21 Fine Dining restaurant and has, for the most part, attracted potential sponsors. For Hall, any form of sponsorship is a positive sign, one she said augurs well for the survival of the annual event, which is now shaping up to be bigger and better.

"So the aim is to bring the community together for a day of fun, free fun, not having to go into your pocket for anything. Everybody can participate and have a good time. We play games including classic school yard games, egg and spoon race, sack race, 50-metre and 100 metre races, football, and dancing competition. All the winners receive gifts and they are fêted with juices, hot dog, burgers, fried chicken, fries, and other meals. It is a pleasure coming back each year and we are motivated as a group, as the kids are happy," she added.

The event also attracted students from several schools, including Titchfield High, Port Antonio High, Drapers All-Age, Buff Bay Primary, Port Antonio Primary, Boundbrook Primary and Norwich Primary, along with their parents and other community residents.

"We look forward to this every year with great anticipation and the bright smiles on the faces of the children warm our hearts. Children are our future and it is best to engage them at all levels. They do need proper guidance and we are doing just that as a group. Yes, we only get to meet up once per year, but we operate like family and the communication is ongoing, even though we are far away. We have started making plans for next year and that goes to show the kind of love that we have as a group for these children," she added.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com