US company AECOM conducting security assessment at Jamaican ports

The Jamaican Government has given approval for United States (US) company AECOM to conduct a comprehensive port security assessment at Jamaica's three principal commercial port facilities, an April 29 letter to Port Authority of Jamaica Chairman Professor Gordon Shirley has stated.

The letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade said the assessment was built on previous discussions and "will evaluate security infrastructure across the facilities and identify opportunities for modernisation, aligned with United States and international industry standards”.

The facilities to be assessed are identified as Kingston Wharves, Kingston Freeport Ltd and Montego Bay.

"The US Department of State, through the embassy in Kingston and contracted implementer, AECOM, will lead the effort…" a section of the letter read.

It was not immediately clear what AECOM's core work is, but informed sources describe it as an American multinational infrastructure consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

According to the letter, "The assessment will cover key areas, including physical security infrastructure, cargo and container systems, maritime operations, IT and communication networks and workforce management. All recommendations will align with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, and recognised frameworks, with a focus on trusted vendor solutions that meet rigorous cyber supply chain security standards."

The process is said to take two months, and by virtue of the contents of the letter, the process is already under way.

Upon completion - according to the letter - the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) will receive comprehensive reports detailing current capabilities, gap analyses, and a phased implementation roadmap with actionable recommendations for security enhancements.

It said AECOM was eager to work with the PAJ and was anxious to meet with staff to discuss assessment timelines, scope of work and site visits, which will form part of the assessment.

The letter did not state what the cost to the Government would be, or whether there would be any cost at all, and the process through which the US company was selected.

Repeated attempts to reach Shirley were not successful last week. There was no response to telephone calls, nor to questions sent by WhatsApp.

erica.virtue@gleanerjm.com