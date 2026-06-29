Three-year-old boy fatally hit by motor vehicle in Old Harbour

A three-year-old boy was killed on Saturday in Old Harbour, St Catherine, after reportedly running into the path of a motor vehicle.

He has been identified as Ozaiah Williams of Blackwood Gardens in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. along Terminal Road in Old Harbour.

Reports are that Ozaiah broke free from his mother's grip, ran onto the roadway, and into the path of a white 2017 Toyota Probox.

The child was fatally struck.

The Old Harbour police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of June 26, a total of 137 people had been killed in 123 fatal crashes across Jamaica, according to the latest Island Traffic Authority road safety statistics.

- Andre Williams

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