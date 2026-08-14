New Alexandria Market taking shape in St Ann

Residents of Alexandria and surrounding communities in St Ann are expected to have access to a new state-of-the-art market later this year, as construction of the facility progresses.

The project, which began approximately four months ago, involved the demolition of the old market building and construction of a new, expanded facility.

The new Alexandria Market will feature a food market, office spaces, shops for rent and an extensive parking area.

During a recent site visit, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Councillor Michael Belnavis, Deputy Mayor Councillor Cardell Wickham and Councillor for the Alexandria Division Rohan Davidson expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of the work.

Belnavis said the highly anticipated project will provide residents with greater access to essential goods and services closer to home.

He also praised the collaborative effort behind the project, citing the contributions of Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, Member of Parliament for South West St Ann Zavia Mayne, Davidson, the St Ann Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders.

Davidson said the new market will benefit several communities across St Ann.

“This market, I know, will serve [many] sections of the parish, not only the Alexandria area, but the wider community as well,” he said.

Wickham, who represents the adjoining Gibraltar Division, also welcomed the development, saying residents will benefit from having a market closer to home.

“We [won't] have to go to Brown’s Town. [The Alexandria Market] is nearer to us and we'll make the best use of it,” he said.

Construction is progressing steadily, with the market expected to be officially opened later this year.

The rehabilitation of the Alexandria Market forms part of the St Ann Municipal Corporation’s efforts to improve infrastructure and provide modern, functional spaces to support economic activity and community development across the parish.

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