BGLC seizes 14 gaming machines in Clarendon, Kingston operations

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) says it has seized 14 gaming machines during two enforcement operations in Clarendon and Kingston.

The operations were conducted on August 2 and August 7, 2026.

During the first operation, on Sunday, August 2, BGLC said its enforcement officers seized 10 gaming machines from a licensed operator at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

The BGLC said that while the operator remains in otherwise good standing with the Commission, the gaming activities at Denbigh were being conducted without its approval and outside the operator’s authorised gaming premises.

The licensee was subsequently arrested and charged with breaches of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act.

Five days later, on Friday, August 7, the commission carried out a separate enforcement operation in Newport West, Kingston, resulting in the seizure of four additional gaming machines.

According to the BGLC, the machines were operating without the required licences and approvals.

The commission is reminding licensees that gaming activities may only be conducted at approved locations and in accordance with the conditions of their licences.

It said operators planning to operate at an additional or temporary location must obtain the necessary authorisation before gaming activities begin.

Operators are also responsible for ensuring that all gaming machines in operation are properly licensed and approved.

The BGLC said the enforcement efforts are supported by its continued partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which plays an important role in identifying and addressing illegal gaming activities.

The commission commended the JCF for its cooperation and support in helping to uphold compliance and safeguard the integrity of Jamaica’s regulated betting, gaming and lottery industries.

The BGLC said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act and applicable licence conditions and will continue to take appropriate enforcement action where violations are identified.

Licensees are being urged to ensure their operations remain fully compliant and that all required approvals are secured before gaming activities commence.

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