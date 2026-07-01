Christopher Issa is JHTA’s Hotelier of the Year

Western Bureau:

S Hotels Jamaica Chief Executive Officer Christopher Issa has been named the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association’s (JHTA) Hotelier of the Year, recognising his leadership in elevating Jamaican hospitality while helping to steer the industry’s recovery following Hurricane Melissa.

Issa accepted the award at the JHTA’s 65th Annual General Meeting at Sandals Dunn’s River on Saturday, joining an elite group of hoteliers whose vision and leadership have helped shape Jamaica’s tourism industry.

The honour comes after a year in which Issa’s leadership extended well beyond the walls of his hotels. As Hurricane Melissa devastated sections of the island and crippled tourism operations, S Hotel Montego Bay remained open to accommodate first responders and emergency personnel involved in recovery efforts across western Jamaica.

Recognising the critical role of information during the disaster, Issa also opened a media centre at the property, providing journalists with a reliable base from which to communicate with the outside world at a time when electricity and telecommunications remained severely disrupted.

His commitment to recovery continued long after the immediate crisis. Through the ‘S for Shelters’ initiative, S Hotels partnered with guests and supporters to fund and construct 60 one bedroom for families whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by the hurricane, providing safe accommodation to some of the island’s most vulnerable residents.

Those efforts complemented nearly two decades of innovation in hospitality.

Since entering the industry in 2009, Issa has built a distinctly Jamaican luxury brand centred on culture, design and authenticity. His first venture, S Hotel Kingston, transformed the former Spanish Court Shopping Centre into Kingston’s first new hotel in more than 40 years, redefining boutique hospitality in the capital.

A CONTEMPORARY RESORT

He later acquired and reimagined the former Breezes Montego Bay as S Hotel Montego Bay, creating a contemporary resort that has consistently ranked among the Caribbean’s best by leading travel authorities, including Tripadvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today and the World Travel Awards.

Rather than relying solely on luxury amenities, Issa has deliberately infused both properties with Jamaican identity. Under the brand philosophy, ‘Where Culture Meets Hospitality’, the hotels showcase Jamaican art, music, sculpture and storytelling, allowing guests to experience the country’s culture alongside its renowned hospitality.

Among the initiatives are the world-renowned Doctor Bird sculpture at S Hotel Montego Bay, sculptures honouring Jamaica’s National Heroes and cultural icons, immersive ‘Heart and Soul’ tours, Bob Marley record players in every room and works by Jamaican artists displayed throughout the properties.

Accepting the award, Issa dedicated the honour to the employees of S Hotels and the thousands of Jamaicans whose work sustains the tourism industry.

“I accept this award on behalf of the S team and all those who work in the industry, directly and indirectly,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges the sector has faced over the past year, he expressed confidence in its future.

“The past few years have not been easy for our industry for a number of reasons, and we look forward to better days ahead, especially after all properties are reopened,” Issa said.

A graduate of Holy Cross College with an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago, Issa began his professional career in commercial real estate before entering the hospitality sector in 2009.

His contributions extend beyond tourism. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Kingston, a former dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica and currently serves as Honorary Consul of Slovakia in Jamaica.

Issa now joins an illustrious list of Hotelier of the Year recipients that includes Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, John Issa, Josef Forstmayr, Paul Pennicook, Adam Stewart, Christopher Jarrett and Shernette Crichton, whose leadership has helped shape Jamaica’s tourism industry over the past four decades.

The recognition also comes just months after Issa received the 2026 PATWA International Travel Award for Excellence in Hospitality Innovation, adding international recognition to what many regard as the Jamaican hotel industry’s highest individual honour.

Above all, however, Saturday’s award reflected the esteem of his peers. By combining commercial success with cultural authenticity, community leadership and a steadfast commitment to Jamaica during one of the tourism sector’s most challenging periods, Issa has established himself as one of the country’s leading hoteliers.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com