‘Crisis of confidence’

A call for greater government accountability drew hundreds of people to Cross Roads, St Andrew, on Tuesday as the Advocates Network for Jamaicans staged a rally highlighting a range of national concerns, from the handling of Hurricane Melissa relief funds to governance, transparency and constitutional reform.

Participants wore yellow in response to the group’s call for a public show of support. Police estimated that about 500 people attended, excluding commuters waiting at nearby bus stops. Officers also assisted people crossing the road to join the gathering.

While the immediate focus was on the Government’s undisclosed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States under the Third Country Nationals (TCN) programme, the Integrity Commission’s findings involving Cabinet Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley, and unspent hurricane relief funds collected more than eight months ago, demonstrators also raised concerns about the unpublished FINSAC report, the Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL) fraud, delays to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, constitutional reform, healthcare, infrastructure and what they described as a growing disconnect between government and citizens.

Social activist Nyron Lemonious said he attended on behalf of Jamaicans seeking better leadership.

“I represent every Jamaican who is interested in honesty, integrity, humility, in leadership and in governance. That’s really who I represent today and everyday,” he told The Gleaner.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, along with Members of Parliament Anthony Hylton, Dr Angela Brown Burke, Nekeisha Burchell, Kenneth Russell and Julian Robinson, attended the rally but did not address the crowd, instead speaking with journalists. Kingston Mayor Andrew Swaby and several councillors from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation all turned out.

Golding urged wider public support for civil society groups.

“We cannot continue on this descent into the mire of corruption and mal-administration. We have to be principled, and we have to protect our country’s future for this generation and generations to come. And I call on each and every one, and each individual, each body of persons, every institution concerned about the future of our country, to make sure that whatever they can, they support civil society and other groups, the churches, the trade unions, private sector members who have come on board with this, the media as well,” he said.

He also commended The Gleaner for reporting on the TCN agreement, arguing that “were it not for those exposés, we wouldn’t know what’s happening”.

On the long-awaited FINSAC report, Golding questioned the more than $100 million spent on the project without a final report being tabled.

“And we want that report to be tabled. We want the truth to come out as to what was behind FINSAC and why the Government had to respond in the way it did.”

He also renewed calls for a commission of enquiry into the SSL fraud, saying victims deserve accountability.

Convenor Kay Osborne rejected suggestions that the rally was politically driven, noting that representatives from both major political parties had been invited.

“There is a crisis of confidence in the Government and it is out of that crisis that these people felt that they could come and stand with us and say to the Government and country, enough is enough. The things can’t run like this. This is not a kingdom and the prime minister is not a king,” she said.

Osborne said the group’s immediate demands include the tabling of the TCN MOU in Parliament and a pause in the programme until lawmakers have reviewed its contents.

“It is the Government that is feeding the fear that has gone viral in the country, with them making so many contradictory statements about what the process and the programme entails,” said Osborne.

Among those attending were retirees who said they wanted to help protect Jamaica’s future for their grandchildren.

Head of the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society, Dr Donovan Thomas, said he joined the demonstration because of concerns over government decision-making and transparency.

“I’m here because I’m concerned about different decisions being made without the people being consulted. We need leaders who will listen. And we need leaders who will at least protect our welfare as we progress as a nation,” he said.

Advocacy officer and attorney-at-law Phillipa Davis criticised the pace of hurricane recovery efforts, questioning why many affected residents remained under temporary tarpaulin roofs despite substantial donations.

“We are in a new hurricane season and the place ‘bruck down’ the same way, and people are living under the blue tarpaulin roof. This cannot be.”

The rally featured music by Peter Tosh, including repeated plays of Equal Rights and Justice, and concluded shortly after 9:30 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem and the recitation of the National Pledge.

Osborne said the organisation would assess the event before deciding on its next course of action.

erica.virtue@gleanerjm.com