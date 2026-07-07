CARICOM to seek CCJ opinion on secretary-general reappointment dispute

CARICOM Heads of Government have agreed to seek an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in an effort to resolve the dispute surrounding the reappointment of the community's secretary-general.

The decision was announced following the CARICOM Heads of Government Retreat on Monday, where Trinidad and Tobago maintained its objection to the process used to reappoint Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett.

SEE: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260707/regional-row-tt-challenges-caricom-chiefs-reappointment-wants-ccj-decide

In a statement, the Conference of Heads of Government said the Community had agreed to initiate proceedings under Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to obtain an advisory opinion from the CCJ, recognising the court's role as the treaty's official interpretation body.

Pending the court's opinion, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said the status quo regarding Barnett's reappointment will remain in place until the Community considers the advisory ruling.

The regional bloc said the agreed approach provides an amicable way to resolve the issue while allowing CARICOM to continue conducting its affairs without disruption.

Heads of Government also reaffirmed that the ongoing review of CARICOM's governance architecture forms part of a broader mandate approved at the previous Heads of Government meeting in St Kitts and Nevis. The review is aimed at strengthening the community's governance framework and improving its effectiveness.

The statement stressed that the process should not be viewed as questioning the integrity of any member state or individual, but rather as a demonstration of the community's commitment to good governance and continuous institutional improvement.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to CARICOM's objectives, pledging to move forward in unity as the region confronts a range of economic and social challenges.

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