JDF soldier charged after ammunition found in knapsack

A 30-year-old member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition after three rounds of 5.6 calibre ammunition were allegedly found in his knapsack.

He is Javaughn Howard, otherwise known as ‘Jay’, a member of the JDF’s Engineer Regiment and a resident of Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm on August 10, detectives assigned to the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division, armed with a search warrant, conducted an intelligence-driven operation along Hamilton Drive in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

During the operation, a knapsack belonging to Howard was searched, and three rounds of 5.6 calibre ammunition were allegedly found.

Howard, who was present at the premises, was arrested on suspicion of an offence. Following a question-and-answer session, he was charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition.

A court date is being finalised for his appearance.

- Rasbert Turner

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