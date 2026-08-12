Government steps up support for families displaced by demolition at Cooper’s Pen

The Government of Jamaica has stepped up its multi-agency response to assist families displaced by the demolition of homes in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, with several agencies providing emergency relief and assessing the needs of vulnerable residents.

In a press statement today, the Government said the demolition on Tuesday arose from a longstanding private matter and stressed that it was not a party to the underlying dispute. However, following the destruction of the homes and the resulting displacement, government agencies have moved to address the immediate humanitarian and social welfare needs of the affected families.

Social workers from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) were deployed to the community to conduct preliminary assessments. The initial assessment indicated that approximately 40 families were affected, including households with children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable individuals.

The MLSS, working with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and other stakeholders, subsequently mobilised emergency assistance. Teams remained in the community beyond midnight as assessments and the distribution of supplies continued.

ODPEM said the emergency response included 40 family-size tents, cots, foam pads, solar lights, care packages, cases of bottled water and sanitary products. Other assistance provided included food supplies, toiletries, lighting equipment and temporary shelter supplies.

Director General of ODPEM, Commander Alvin Gayle, said the agency's immediate priority was to ensure that affected families had access to basic humanitarian support while the relevant authorities work through the broader issues surrounding the situation.

“At the time of the intervention, an alternative temporary relocation site had not been identified for the affected residents,” ODPEM said, explaining that immediate shelter support was therefore provided while longer-term arrangements are considered.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has also dispatched officers to assess the circumstances of affected children and families. The agency said its officers remain in the field and will determine what interventions may be required within its mandate.

Meanwhile, the Poor Relief Department of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Social Development Commission (SDC) are to conduct further assessments of affected residents and households. Assistance will be provided through applicable government programmes and support frameworks.

The Ministry of Local Government has also indicated that drop-in shelters will be available to meet the needs of residents.

The government's intervention follows Tuesday's pre-dawn demolition, which saw approximately 20 predominantly concrete houses reduced to rubble by bulldozers, tractors and sledgehammers.

The informal settlers said they were caught off guard by the operation, with some claiming they received no warning and were given little opportunity to retrieve their belongings.

Some affected residents said they had occupied the property for more than 30 years, although they acknowledged that they did not have legal title to the land. They also said they were unclear about the ownership of the property and the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

The exercise, carried out under the watch of a bailiff and a strong police contingent, left several families without homes and prompted criticism from various quarters over the humanitarian impact.

The Government said its response is being coordinated across the social protection, disaster management, child protection, local government and community development sectors, with the immediate priority being to ensure that vulnerable residents receive essential assistance while their individual and household circumstances are assessed.

The MLSS is scheduled to return to Cooper’s Pen on Friday, August 14, to provide additional support.

The Government said it will continue to monitor developments in the community and coordinate further interventions as necessary.

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