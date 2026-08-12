CARICOM education ministers focus on critical thinking and skills development

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) education ministers began a two-day meeting in Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday, with discussions centred on whether the region’s education systems are equipping learners with the skills and confidence needed to think critically, challenge the status quo and adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Guyana’s Education Minister Sonia Parag, who is chairing the meeting, said the theme, ‘Educating for Life, Purpose and Caribbean Progress’, calls for a broader view of education beyond the acquisition of knowledge and preparation for examinations.

“It challenges us to consider whether our education systems are giving every learner the foundation and confidence required to think critically, challenge the status quo, and ultimately, the ability to adapt to a constantly changing world,” Parag said.

She said education and skills development must encompass a range of learning opportunities, including technical and vocational education, apprenticeships, industry-based training and talent development.

The 52nd meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development on Education is expected to consider several issues, including micro-credentialling, assessments across the region, strengthening mathematics programmes at the primary and secondary levels, and advancing teachers, teaching and the teaching profession across CARICOM.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett also highlighted the growing demand for technical, vocational and digital skills across the region, placing particular emphasis on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

“TVET is, therefore, once again being seen as a strategic investment in the region’s resilience and competitiveness,” Barnett said.

She said TVET develops skills needed to advance digital transformation, support the transition to a green and climate-resilient economy, and drive the innovation and productivity required for sustainable economic growth.

Barnett said as CARICOM responds to an increasingly complex and rapidly changing global environment, education systems must equip learners of all ages with the competencies and capabilities to thrive personally while contributing meaningfully to national and regional development.

“Education, as we know, is far more than the acquisition of knowledge. A good education also prepares persons to lead meaningful lives, contribute to their communities, and shape the future for generations to come,” she said.

Barnett said the meeting’s agenda is designed to support the development of lifelong learners and critical thinkers who are adaptable, digitally competent and creative problem-solvers, while actively contributing to national and regional development.

She pointed to the region’s existing skills-development framework, including the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), which promotes common standards, competency-based certification and facilitates the free movement of skilled workers.

Through the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA), she said, CARICOM has also been strengthening collaboration and quality assurance across national training systems, while the Caribbean Examinations Council has expanded its coverage to include technical and vocational education.

Barnett said the University of the West Indies’ increasing focus on professional certification and industry engagement is also contributing to efforts to build the skilled workforce needed to strengthen the Caribbean’s future competitiveness.

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