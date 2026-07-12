Sean Major-Campbell | Be an agent of truth and peace

Questions have come about some wider civil society organisations that have been doing various forms of humanitarian work for Jamaicans regardless of their political and religious affiliation. Some Christians want to know if these groups are Christian, if they stand with the Church, and if they are against the good news of Jesus Christ? When propaganda prevails in the promotion of derogatory assumptions in the name of religion, there is a duty of care in the interest of truth and harmony for our beloved Jamaica.

It is commendable that people are asking questions. It is always better to ask questions rather than running with assumptions or conspiracy theories. One pastor wanted to know, “Who is going to stop these groups that provide HIV medications?” He stated that he was concerned about the moral fabric of society. Immediately, I thought of the excellent work that JASL has done over the years. I know this because I have recommended many for care and counselling support with the organisation. Their testimonies have been powerful.

It is important for me to note that many from the space of church in Jamaica are involved in the good work of their organisations. Many also understand their work or volunteerism to be informed by their spirituality and their commitment to building a better Jamaica for all. I am noting some of the organisations mentioned along with their own stated purpose.

There is the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment. It was established to grow critical thinking, effective communication, and youth empowerment through debate.

Eve for Life Jamaica is a champion in shaping a world where the sexual health and rights of young women and children are protected and upheld. This progressive ministry is among the internationally recognised best practices in the care of women and children.

There is JN+ (Jamaica Network of Seropositives). They are a collective movement of resilience, advocacy, and institutional leadership for all Jamaicans living with HIV. They continue to do great work for those with related challenges. There is Equality For All Foundation Ltd, which is a human rights and social justice organisation that advocates for the rights, livelihood, and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Jamaica. There is no known church body with this specialisation.

Another significant and effective team is the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition, which is a coalition of community leaders and non-governmental agencies that are advocates and service providers, working with and on behalf of Caribbean populations who are especially vulnerable to HIV infection or often forgotten in access to treatment and healthcare programmes. The Aids Healthcare Foundation Jamaica is a medical centre that offers a wide range of services, including general ambulatory care, free HIV and STI testing and treatment, counselling, education sessions, and free condoms. Again, another needed service at a time when the rate of HIV transmission is not where one would want to see it in a developing country.

Many persons are familiar with Jamaicans for Justice. Their mission is to engender fundamental change in Jamaica’s judicial, economic, social, and political systems in order to improve the present and future lives of all Jamaicans.

There is Jamaica Aids Support for Life, whose overarching goal is HIV prevention and education programmes seeking to reduce the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections among the general population and key populations most at risk.

Stand Up for Jamaica is doing advocacy in order to promote legislative and cultural changes providing opportunities for the most fragile and discriminated people in Jamaica such as women, children, prisoners, the mentally ill, people living with HIV, and LGBT.

Woman Inc Jamaica is a nonprofit, non-governmental organisation based in Kingston, Jamaica, dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, rape, incest, sexual harassment, and human trafficking. Founded in 1984, the organisation provides crisis intervention, counselling, shelter services, and public education aimed at reducing gender-based violence.

We are going to have to understand that people are not to be judged based on their religious affiliation or the lack thereof. Some of our best citizens may be atheists or of various religious beliefs. What really matters is how people treat people. I am not interested in how much you pray and where you pray or even if you pray. Just show me how you treat people, animals, and the wider environment.

There are too many examples of paraded religiosity covering a ton of filth and wickedness. No wonder some people appear to seek rebaptism every two years. Many Christians, by their gossip, self-righteous approach, and condemnatory attitude, continue to place a burden on the woman with the alabaster jar, the woman at the well, the woman touching Jesus, the man seeking healing, the woman caught in adultery, those who are different, those who do not fit societal norms for decency, and the list goes on.

To use the language of faith, I give God thanks for the work of these organisations, which continue to be agents of much compassion and care for the suffering, the broken-hearted, and the marginalised. I have discovered that it is not necessary to reinvent the wheel. Many of these organisations stand ready to even respond to those situations within their remit when called upon by the Church. They have information and professional skills that churches generally do not have. And guess what? Many of those they serve are also members of the Church and the wider religious community.

It is easier to identify international agents of war when they are mentioned in the news and across social media. It is more difficult to see how we often fail to see how we fail to be agents of peace at the individual level. May we seek to be agents of peace and harmony wherever we may be.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com