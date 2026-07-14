Spain names nine Caribbean countries for visa-free entry

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Spain on Tuesday named nine Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries among 60 nations worldwide, whose citizens will not need a visa to enter the European country.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, the CARICOM countries named are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The list does not include Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Belize and Haiti.

Apart from the CARICOM countries, Spain is also granting citizens of eight African countries visa-free access for short stays of up to 90 days. The holders of ordinary passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Rwanda can travel to Spain and the wider Schengen Area without first obtaining a visa.

The visa-free arrangement applies to tourism, business trips and other short visits of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

However, citizens of most other Caribbean and African countries will still be required to apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to Spain or any other country within the Schengen zone.

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