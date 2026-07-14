JCAA announces temporary airspace restrictions for Thursday due to SpaceX Starship launch

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) is advising the public that the northern portion of Jamaica’s airspace, the Kingston Flight Information Region, will be temporarily restricted on Thursday arising from the planned launch of SpaceX Starship Flight 13 from Starbase in Texas, United States.

The JCAA, in a statement today, said the launch is expected to affect aircraft operating through the Caribbean region.

The launch is scheduled to occur within a window extending from 5:45 p.m. to 7:56 p.m., once the operation proceeds.

The JCAA indicated that alternative launch dates have also been identified for July 17 to 22, should the launch be deferred from July 16.

It explained that commercial space launches occasionally require temporary restrictions within regional airspace to protect aircraft from possible hazards, including debris and other flight safety risks.

As a precautionary measure, the JCAA is, therefore, scheduled to implement a temporary hold on affected flights departing from Jamaica’s three international airports and travelling north towards or through Cuban airspace.

“Subject to the launch proceeding, the temporary restrictions within Jamaica’s airspace will take effect at 5:25 p.m. local time and will impact certain flights departing Sangster International Airport, Norman Manley International Airport and Ian Fleming International Airport. These flights may experience departure delays, changes to their planned routes, temporary holding or rerouting,” the authority said.

“The restrictions will remain in place until confirmation is received that the affected airspace is safe and available for normal operations,” it added.

The JCAA said it continues to coordinate closely with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other air navigation service providers, airports, airlines, and other regional stakeholders to minimise the disruption while maintaining the highest levels of aviation safety.

Accordingly, the authority said it has commenced issuing, and will continue to issue, appropriate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) containing detailed operational information for aviation stakeholders.

Passengers travelling during the affected period are encouraged to maintain contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information, while airlines, pilots and other operational stakeholders should continue to monitor official NOTAMs and operational advisories.

The JCAA emphasised that these measures are precautionary and form part of established aviation safety procedures for commercial space operations.

It said the affected airspace will be returned to normal operations immediately following receipt of the required clearance.

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