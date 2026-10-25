3 men killed in two-vehicle crash in St Ann

Three men were killed in a two vehicle crash along the Salem main road in St Ann last night, a police report has revealed.

Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The police report cited “excessive speeding with no regard to road conditions, apparent error of judgment and turning right without due care” as possible causes of the 11:30pm crash.

A total of 281 people have died in 241 fatal collisions nationwide since the start of the year, according to official police data.

Road deaths are down 12 per cent when compared with the corresponding period last year, while fatal collisions are down 37 per cent, the data shows.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.