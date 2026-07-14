McKenzie condemns police after pepper spray incident in West Kingston

Member of Parliament for West Kingston, Desmond McKenzie, says he was pepper-sprayed by a police officer while attempting to calm residents following a police shooting in the constituency on Tuesday morning.

The shooting, which occurred shortly before 7 o'clock, sparked tension in the community, with residents accusing the police of using excessive force.

Details of the shooting are yet to be disclosed by the police.

McKenzie told Nationwide News in an interview that he went to the community in an effort to calm residents and prevent the situation from escalating.

"When I came, the community was very upset because they are saying men who were going to work were abused by the police," he said.

McKenzie said he attempted to quell the anger and asked residents to allow the police to continue their operation.

He said he soon afterwards made his way to Spanish Town Road to speak with a senior officer.

"When I was there talking, the crowd started to gather and everybody started to make noise... This young lady said something. I don't know what she said to the police, but the police attempted to hold her. She ran behind me," he recounted.

He said that when he intervened, an officer proceeded to pepper-spray him.

"I said to the policeman, 'Hold on,' and the policeman proceeded to pepper-spray me," said McKenzie, who is also Minister of Local Government and Community Development.

Persons at the scene were seen helping McKenzie rinse his eyes with water and milk to combat the effects of the pepper spray.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

According to the veteran parliamentarian, the officer later asked whether he wanted to be taken to hospital, but he declined.

McKenzie said the incident was particularly troubling because of the longstanding relationship between the police and residents of West Kingston.

"We have had a very good relationship with the police here in West Kingston. We enjoy that relationship, and we have no problem with the residents of the community.

"But an incident like this this morning is not something I can tolerate or condone. You pepper-sprayed me as an ordinary Jamaican... Don't think about me as a Member of Parliament or because of who I am. If I did something, you had a right to pepper-spray me, and there was no need for the police to use pepper spray."

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified about the police shooting and has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The condition of the person shot by the police was not immediately known.

- Andre Williams

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