Retired Wray & Nephew employees reunite for special luncheon

More than memories were shared at the J. Wray & Nephew Limited Pensioners’ Luncheon at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, where 60 retired employees reunited to celebrate friendship, service, and the company’s 200-year legacy. Among the honorees were 94-year-old Ivy ‘Maisie’ Bell and 87-year-old Matthew Purai, recognised as the eldest female and male pensioners, respectively.

The elegantly staged luncheon, expertly hosted by veteran broadcaster Fae Ellington, brought together former employees, company executives, and pensioners for an afternoon filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt appreciation as old colleagues reunited to celebrate a shared legacy.

For Bell, the occasion rekindled treasured memories. “Working at J. Wray & Nephew was one of the happiest times of my life. We were more than co-workers. We were family. Everyone looked out for each other, and it’s wonderful to see so many familiar faces again after all these years,” she said.

Purai spoke with equal pride about his years of service. “I enjoyed coming to work every day. We took pride in what we did because we knew we were producing something that represented Jamaica around the world. Being honoured today means a great deal to me,” he said.

The luncheon formed part of the company’s year-long bicentenary celebrations. Established in 1825 at the Shakespeare Tavern in downtown Kingston, J. Wray & Nephew has evolved into Jamaica’s oldest registered company and one of the country’s most recognisable corporate brands.

Today, its products are exported to 196 countries while its flagship Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum remains the world’s number one high-strength rum brand. The company is also expected to surpass $30 billion in annual revenue this year.

General Manager Cecil Smith paid tribute to the retirees whose hard work laid the foundation for the company’s continued success.

“You are the unsung heroes who built this great company. Everything we continue to achieve today is possible because of the commitment, passion, and excellence you demonstrated throughout your years of service,” Smith said.

The occasion held special significance for Smith, whose father, a retired employee with more than 40 years of service, was among those in attendance. Reflecting on the company’s current performance, Smith assured pensioners that the organisation they helped build remained strong, with continued local growth and expanding international success.

Adding warmth and humour to the afternoon was former Managing Director Jimmy Lawrence, who immediately described the gathering as a family reunion.

“I see and feel family here. Looking around this room brings back memories of friendships, hard work, laughter, and the shared experiences that helped build one of Jamaica’s great companies,” he said. Lawrence encouraged fellow pensioners to embrace retirement as a time for family, friendship, and gratitude while reminding younger employees of the importance of planning early for retirement.

Beyond the speeches, the afternoon was filled with warm embraces, lively conversations, and shared memories as former colleagues reminisced about their years at J. Wray & Nephew.

Guests enjoyed musical entertainment from acclaimed Jamaican vocalist Gem Myers, while Tea House Therapy presented wellness sessions, and the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) showcased exhibits promoting healthy and active ageing.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com