Pipe after dark

The pipeline upgrading works from Munroe Road to Wellington Drive are shifting to night-time operations, with the corridor closing almost entirely on Sundays to allow for up to 24-hour construction.

The move is part of measures to minimise traffic congestion, particularly with the reopening of schools on Monday.

“We want to assure residents that after this weekend we are moving to night work fully,” said Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda during a tour of the project on Tuesday.

He said sections of the roadway would be temporarily reinstated as soon as pipes are installed, allowing affected areas to be reopened to traffic while pressure testing and other activities continue.

The project is the second phase of a $1.2-billion upgrade aimed at improving potable water and sewerage infrastructure while strengthening the resilience of Jamaica’s water network amid increasing climate-related pressures.

Works span Munroe Road, Matilda’s Corner, Old Hope Road, Retreat Avenue, Seymour Avenue, New Kingston, Seaview Avenue, Mona Road and Wellington Drive.

PROGRESSING WELL

Samuda, who was accompanied on the tour by technical personnel from the ministry and the National Water Commission (NWC), said the work is progressing well and measures are being implemented to reduce the impact on motorists and commuters.

He said traffic management measures will remain in place throughout the day, even when construction activities are not taking place.

He said the ministry and NWC have coordinated with the Police Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to have personnel and flagmen on the ground to manage the flow of traffic.

“We certainly have learned the lessons from the previous leg of work on Wellington and Munroe Road,” Samuda pointed out.

He said the aim is to complete the current section down to Retreat and Richings by the end of September.

Work on the Munroe Road to Matilda’s Corner segment is expected to begin in the middle of September, with the entire project targeted for completion before the end of the year, ahead of the traditionally heavy Christmas traffic period.

The works include dedicated sewer lines and laterals to reduce the need for future road excavation for water and sewer connections.

A dedicated water line is also being installed from Mona to the Jamaica Defence Force Up Park Camp headquarters and the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston. Samuda said the line would ensure that critical national and health facilities remain supplied with water during emergencies.