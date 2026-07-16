AI drives 5.4m cyberattack attempts in Jamaica

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used by cybercriminals to identify weaknesses and launch attacks, with Jamaica recording 46.7 million attempted cyberattacks in 2025 and another 5.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Fortinet.

The company’s latest FortiGuard Labs Global Threat Landscape Report suggests that AI and automation are changing the nature of cyber threats by enabling criminals to scan for vulnerable systems, conduct reconnaissance and scale up attacks more quickly than before.

What’s more, Jamaica recorded seven million active scanning attempts in 2025, with a further two million detected during the first three months of this year.

The findings come as businesses and governments increasingly adopt AI tools to improve efficiency, even as cybersecurity specialists warn that the technology is giving attackers new capabilities.

“The conversation around cybersecurity in Jamaica has changed dramatically. We’re seeing organisations move beyond asking whether they should invest in cybersecurity to understanding why it must be embedded into business strategy from day one. Security is no longer simply an IT expense; it is a business enabler that protects operations, customer trust and long-term growth. When security is built into an organisation’s operations from the outset, businesses are far better positioned to minimise the impact of an attack and maintain continuity when threats arise,” said Emmanuel Oscar, senior engineering manager for Fortinet English Caribbean.

According to Fortinet, organisations are becoming more aware of cyber risks and are increasingly treating cybersecurity as a business issue rather than solely an information-technology concern.

However, the company said the growing use of AI presents fresh challenges.

Carlo Caloca, regional sales manager at Fortinet English Caribbean, warned that some organisations are adopting AI-powered tools before putting in place the systems and controls needed to manage the associated risks.

“As organisations embrace AI to streamline everyday tasks - from developing presentations and reports to supporting customer engagement and data analysis - they must ensure those tools are being used responsibly and securely,” Caloca said.

“Without the right governance, awareness and security controls, AI can unintentionally introduce new vulnerabilities into an organisation.”

Fortinet noted that while AI can strengthen productivity and decision-making, it can also create new pathways for cyberattacks if organisations fail to establish appropriate safeguards.

HUMAN BEHAVIOUR

The company also said human behaviour remains one of the most common ways cybercriminals gain access to networks, underscoring the importance of staff training and cybersecurity awareness.

Garfield Gordon, senior systems engineer for Fortinet Jamaica, said sensitive information is increasingly being shared through AI platforms, email systems, banking applications and other digital tools. He added that government agencies, banks and businesses remain among the sectors most frequently targeted by cybercriminals in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

Fortinet said it continues to support national cyber-resilience efforts through its participation in the Technology Recovery and Resilience Task Force, established by the Office of the Prime Minister following Hurricane Melissa. The initiative focuses on strengthening the resilience of critical digital infrastructure, including government services, healthcare and education.

The company is also hosting a cybersecurity planning workshop with the Bank of Jamaica this week for chief security officers from financial institutions, aimed at strengthening cybersecurity strategies across the banking sector.