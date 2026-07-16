Growing demand fuels call for more ackee farmers

Jamaicans are being urged to invest in ackee production and exports as demand continues to outstrip supply, creating what the agriculture minister says is a lucrative opportunity for farmers and landowners.

“If you were to ask me right now what you should be doing, you should be reaching out to the Bodles Agricultural Research Station, the Forestry Department and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to get ackee and breadfruit trees for planting,” said Agriculture Minister Floyd Green.

“If you have any underutilised land anywhere in the country, put it into ackee production,” he added.

Green said the demand for ackee remains robust. He noted that Stanmark Processors Company Limited, one of Jamaica’s largest exporters of the fruit, can earn as much as US$21 million annually, even in what the company considers a “rough” year.

Growing demand from the tourism industry has further strengthened the market, with hotels and other tourism operators now competing with overseas buyers for canned ackee.

“It used to be that a lot of the canned ackee was exported. Now, however, much of it is being sold to our tourism sector, where buyers are paying the same price as the export market. There is tremendous opportunity out there,” he said.

Green described ackee as an attractive crop for new farmers, because it requires relatively little maintenance once established.

“The beauty of ackee is that it is a low-maintenance crop. However, if you want to maximise profitability, it makes sense to maintain and prune the trees properly so that you can increase production,” he said.

Speaking at the New Testament Church of God Kingdom Builders Business Expo held in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Saturday, Green said the Ministry of Agriculture is prepared to support prospective growers with planting material, technical guidance and ongoing assistance.

“Ackee, breadfruit, mangoes, if you have the land, we will provide the plants free of cost. All you have to do is come to us and tell us that you have the land. We will not only provide the plants, but we will also show you how to prepare the land and care for the plants so that you can maximise your return on investment,” he said.

Green also called for greater collaboration with churches through the ministry’s Fruit Tree Planting Programme, as part of efforts to expand fruit-tree cultivation across communities and boost domestic production.