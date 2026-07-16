JEP Group expands scholarship programme to St Elizabeth

JEP Group has expanded its long-running scholarship programme into St Elizabeth through its affiliate, InterEnergy Jamaica Wind (IJW), giving students in communities served by the renewable energy company access to financial assistance for secondary and tertiary education.

The expansion marks the latest phase of a programme that has invested more than $100 million in Jamaican students over the past three decades and is among the country’s longest-running private sector education initiatives.

With the addition of St Elizabeth, the programme will now support students living in communities where InterEnergy Jamaica Wind operates, broadening educational opportunities while reinforcing the company’s focus on community development.

Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the scholarship programme has provided financial support to hundreds of students pursuing secondary and tertiary education, helping to ease financial barriers while encouraging academic achievement, leadership and personal development.

According to JEP Group, recipients are also encouraged to give back to their communities through volunteerism, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

One former beneficiary, Dr Yanique Montague-Williams, exemplifies that philosophy. Now a medical doctor, she volunteers at JEP Group’s community health fairs, providing free medical care to residents in underserved communities.

The company said her journey from scholarship recipient to community volunteer demonstrates how investment in education can create lasting benefits beyond the individual.

“Education is the most powerful tool we have to break the cycle of poverty,” said Dr Wayne McKenzie, president and chief executive officer of JEP Group.

“For us, a scholarship is more than financial assistance. It is an investment in future leaders who can make meaningful contributions to their communities and to Jamaica’s development. We believe that when young people are given the opportunity to succeed, the benefits extend far beyond the individual to families, communities and the country as a whole.”

JEP Group said the scholarship programme is one of its flagship community investment initiatives and reflects its belief that education remains one of the most effective ways to build stronger, more resilient communities.

The company noted that many former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers in medicine, engineering, education, business and public service.

In addition to receiving financial assistance, scholarship recipients are encouraged to participate in environmental projects, community outreach programmes and other activities aimed at promoting sustainable community development.

The expansion into St Elizabeth, the company said, will allow even more young people to access educational opportunities while fostering a culture of service and leadership within their communities.