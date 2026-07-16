CXC to release preliminary 2026 exam results on August 18

Students across the Caribbean who sat the Caribbean Examinations Council's (CXC) May-June 2026 examinations will be able to access their preliminary results online on Tuesday, August 18, beginning at 12 noon Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

The announcement was made by the regional examining body on Thursday.

Candidates will be able to view their results through CXC's online Student Results Portal by entering their centre number, candidate number and birth certificate number, or other required login credentials.

The release covers results for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and other examinations administered during the May-June sitting.

Following the release of preliminary grades, candidates who have concerns about their results will be able to apply for reviews or queries through the established CXC process. Final certificates are issued after the completion of all post-results procedures.

More than 100,000 candidates typically sit the May-June examinations each year, accounting for hundreds of thousands of subject entries across the Caribbean.

In Jamaica, thousands of students are expected to access their grades as they prepare for sixth-form placement, tertiary education applications and entry into the workforce.

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