New director general for Island Traffic Authority

Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Bryan of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been appointed director general of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), effective September 1.

He has been seconded from the JDF with the approval of the chief of defence staff and the permanent secretary.

This was announced by Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications Daryl Vaz during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Bryan’s appointment follows the resignation of former Director General Colonel Daniel Pryce, effective June 30.

“Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Bryan brings good leadership skills, operational discipline, technological competence and government experience required to lead the ITA through the next phase of its development,” Vaz said.

Bryan will be tasked with advancing several key initiatives, including continued implementation of the new demerit points system and the ITA’s ongoing modernisation.

“Last but not least, to get the Black River Examination Depot back up and running within the first 30 to 45 days,” Vaz said.

The Island Traffic Authority is responsible for administering the provisions of the Road Traffic Act, including the testing and inspection of motor vehicles to ensure their fitness, roadworthiness and compliance with established safety standards.

The agency plays a pivotal role in maintaining high standards of safety on Jamaica’s roadways.