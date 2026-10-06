Murder rate down 24 per cent as Jamaica records 407 homicides so far this year

Jamaica’s murder rate has fallen by 24 per cent, with 407 homicides recorded so far this year, as of Tuesday morning, down from 534 during the same period last year.

The update was given by National Security and Peace Minister Dr Horace Chang during Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament.

Chang said the period between July and September was particularly significant, with 123 murders recorded – the lowest quarterly figure in more than three decades.

September recorded 36 murders, the lowest monthly total in more than 30 years. It was also the fourth month this year in which Jamaica recorded 40 or fewer murders.

“Madam Speaker, five of the first nine months of 2026 are among the lowest monthly murder totals recorded in more than three decades. Additionally, the first three quarters of 2026 are the lowest quarterly murder totals recorded over that period,” Chang told Parliament.

Jamaica has seen a steady decline in murders in recent years, with 1,515 recorded in 2022, 1,406 in 2023, 1,148 in 2024 and 674 in 2025.

Chang said the Government remained committed to its policies despite criticism, and had increased the strength of the Jamaica Constabulary Force while investing in personnel, infrastructure, technology, equipment and mobility.

However, the National Security Minister cautioned that the reduction in murders cannot be taken for granted.

“Madam Speaker, while we recognise these gains, we will not become complacent. Our responsibility now is to protect and deepen them,” Chang said.

He said the Government has invested in the training and professional development of security personnel through the Caribbean Military Academy, the National Police College of Jamaica and the Caribbean Correctional Academy.

Chang also called for greater attention to public order, while stressing that police engagement with citizens should be professional, proportionate and respectful.

Some 228 people have been fatally shot by the police since the start of the year, raising concerns among human rights advocates.

“Our objective is to improve compliance while reducing unnecessary confrontation. Enforcement must be fair, efficient and transparent. This will allow our police officers to concentrate more of their resources on the most serious threats to life and property,” Chang said.

Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the culture of violence in sections of society remains a concern.

“Madam Speaker, there is a wider cultural change that we must pursue. We must restore a culture of peace in Jamaica. That is the Jamaica we know, and that is the Jamaica we must restore,” he said.

- Karen Madden

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