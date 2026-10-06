House pays tribute to late MP Hyacinth Knight

The House of Representatives paused on Tuesday to pay tribute to late Member of Parliament (MP) Hyacinth Knight, hailing the revered public servant for her years of national service following her passing last month at age 86.

During their tributes, speakers on both sides of the political divide remembered Knight as a “mother, mentor and good friend”, as well as a teacher, JAMAL administrator, farmer, developer, councillor and mayor, in addition to her role as a legislator.

Speaker of the House Juliet Holness hailed Knight for her “service above self”.

Robert Montague, the sitting MP for St Mary Western, where Knight served, spoke about the value she placed on “a fellow human being who was in need”.

He pointed to her legacy, which included the redevelopment of the Gayle Health Centre. Montague also announced that a scholarship would be established in Knight’s name for a student to attend Shortwood Teachers College, where she attended.

Olivia Grange, MP for St Catherine Central, remembered Knight as “a good friend” and recalled how she extended kindness even to her political opponents.

MP for Manchester North Eastern Audrey Marks chronicled her relationship with Knight, whom she had known since she was a child, and said she remains friends with her family.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness shared that Knight “was not a sycophant and would send notes criticising me but also notes encouraging me.”

People’s National Party president Mark Golding led the tributes from the Opposition benches. He noted that while he did not know Knight personally, he was impressed with the legacy she leaves behind and hailed the decision to offer a scholarship in her name.

MP for St Mary Central Omar Newell and MP for Westmoreland Eastern Dr Dayton Campbell also added their own words of tribute.

Members of Knight’s family were present for the tribute session, which ended with the House observing a moment of silence.

- Karen Madden

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