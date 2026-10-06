Education Ministry committed to ensuring safe learning environments

National Coordinator for Safety and Security in Schools, Richard Troupe, says the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is committed to preventing bullying in schools and ensuring safe learning environments.

He was speaking during a church service to mark the start of National Anti-Bullying Week 2026 at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston on Sunday.

“For the ministry, bullying prevention forms a part of our wider responsibility to ensure that our schools are safe spaces for teaching, for learning and for development,” he said.

Troupe noted that several approaches are being undertake, including school safety interventions, conflict resolution and restorative interventions and forging partnerships with government agencies and other stakeholders.

These measures, he said, recognise that creating safer schools requires the involvement of students, educators, parents, the church, communities and the wider support system of children.

Troupe noted that bullying can be physical or verbal, and involve intimidation, repeated teasing, exclusion, spreading rumors and deliberately humiliating another person.

He said that these behaviours are increasingly extending into digital spaces, where harmful comments, photographs or videos can be shared quickly and significantly increase the harm experienced by a child.

He urged parents and educators to listen to children, take their concerns seriously and pay attention to changes in behaviour.

“We must also intervene early, helping children who display bullying behaviour to understand the impact of their actions and develop healthier ways of managing conflict,” he said.

He noted that students have an important role to play in addressing bullying, encouraging them to report incidents to a teacher, guidance counsellor, dean of discipline, principal, parent or another trusted individual.

Troupe said National Anti-Bullying Week provides an opportunity for schools to strengthen conversations about bullying and cyberbullying, reinforce reporting mechanisms and remind students of the support available to them.

He assured that the ministry remains committed to working with schools, families, communities and partners to ensure that every child can learn in an environment where they feel safe, respected and supported.

National Anti-Bullying Week is being observed from October 4-10 under the theme ‘Kindness Run Di Place; Bullying Nuh Have No Space’.

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