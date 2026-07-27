News July 27 2026

Jamaica, Canada move to strengthen farm work programme

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Officials from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jamaica Liaison Service, FARMS and Service Canada engage in high-level bilateral discussions at the FARMS headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, recently, to review the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Officials from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jamaica Liaison Service, FARMS and Service Canada engage in high-level bilateral discussions at the FARMS headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, recently, to review the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP), strengthen worker welfare, and advance strategic priorities for the 2027 season. – Contributed photo

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Foreign Agricultural Resource Management Services (FARMS) and Service Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Jamaica-Canada Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

The commitment followed a high-level bilateral meeting at the FARMS headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, recently, which focused on the programme's progress, emerging priorities and the welfare of Jamaican workers.

The meeting was led by Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr., who was accompanied by Jamaica's High Commissioner to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban, and senior officials from the ministry and the Jamaican Liaison Service.

The FARMS delegation was led by President Robert Shuh and Vice-President Andy Vergeer.

Discussions included updates on Canada's new Foreign Labour Programme for Agriculture, Fish and Seafood Processing, enhancements to the SAWP, the work of the Housing Working Group and oversight of the AgStream Low-Skilled Programme.

The officials also discussed preparations for the 2027 agricultural season, including medical examinations and police record requirements, as well as measures to strengthen the integrity of the farm work programme and improve worker welfare.

Minister Charles said continued collaboration is essential to ensure the programme remains responsive to the changing needs of workers and employers while maintaining the high standards that have made it a model of international labour cooperation.

The meeting ended with an agreement on collaborative actions to improve programme administration, strengthen worker welfare and support the continued growth of the Jamaica-Canada Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme.

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