Portland eco-resort to reopen after pandemic closure

A rural eco-resort in eastern Portland is set to reopen later this month, ending a closure that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and raising hopes of renewed economic activity in the community of Hector’s River.

Da Villa Juanita, a 19-room property near Reach Falls, will officially reopen with a media launch and property tour on September 19.

The resort closed in March 2020 as the pandemic disrupted Jamaica’s tourism sector. Its reopening comes as improved road links through neighbouring St Thomas have increased access to eastern Portland from Kingston and the Norman Manley International Airport.

Owner Laeron Leroy Lewis said the reopening represents more than the return of a tourism property.

“We are opening our doors wide to show Jamaica and the world exactly what deep rural Portland has to offer,” Lewis said.

“This launch isn’t just about showcasing our rooms; it’s about showcasing a new hub for small community tourism. On September 19, our guests will see how our property seamlessly blends affordable hospitality with untouched natural beauty.”

Located near Happy Grove High School and within proximity to Reach Falls, the property is expected to support economic activity in the surrounding area through links with local farmers, transport operators and small businesses.

Residents who benefited from the resort’s operations before the pandemic said they hope its return will stimulate business activity in the community.

“I was a part of the setting before COVID-19 crashed everything and set me back a whole heap,” said Joslin Estareen, a vegetable farmer in Hector’s River.

“It was a very good period for us back then and everybody in the community including the jelly man, the cane man, people selling craft items, food stall vendors, restaurant operators, bar operators, and nightclub owners all benefited. Mi glad say Villa Juanita a open back. This is well needed in the community of Hectors River.”

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the project reflects efforts to broaden the reach of the tourism sector beyond Jamaica’s traditional resort areas.

“This initiative perfectly embodies the future of Jamaican hospitality, sustainable, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the community,” Bartlett said.

“By moving beyond or adding to our traditional offerings ... by going into deep rural Portland, we are activating local transport operators, farmers, and artisans. This is what we mean by community tourism ... ensuring that wealth generated by our tourism sector trickles down directly in the hands of the communities.”

The resort’s attractions include access to Scotts River and its mineral spring, as well as nearby waterfalls and streams. Management said guests will also receive complimentary access to Reach Falls and transportation to selected attractions in the area.

Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson welcomed the reopening, describing it as a boost for eastern Portland.

“Portland has always been the cradle of Jamaican tourism, but for too long, our rural communities have sat on the sidelines,” Thompson said.

He added that the reopening brings invaluable economic energy to Eastern Portland, transforming Hector’s River into a premium destination while preserving the environmental integrity of the parish.

editorial@gleanerjm.com