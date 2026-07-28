Jamaica needs ‘a new kind of emancipation’, says Pastor Brevitt

WESTERN BUREAU:

As Jamaicans prepare to celebrate Emancipendence 2026, outspoken Seventh-day Adventist pastor Charles Brevitt is challenging the nation to pursue a new kind of emancipation – one that frees citizens from violence, moral decay, greed and spiritual complacency.

“We need a new kind of emancipation,” said Brevitt, while delivering the sermon at the St James Municipal Corporation’s Emancipation and Independence Church Service, held at the Norwood Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday.

“How did we get to the point where a brother takes a gun and blows off his brother’s head? We didn’t get here overnight. The signs and warnings were always on the wall,” he added.

Using Psalm 126 as a point of reference and drawing on the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’, Brevitt said Jamaica’s observance of Emancipation and Independence should inspire not only national pride, but also personal transformation.

“The only reason we got Emancipation and Independence is because somebody dreamed an impossible dream,” he said. “Don’t roll over and play dead. If God allows you to get into it, he will allow you to get out of it.”

Drawing parallels between biblical Israel’s return from Babylonian captivity and Jamaica’s current challenges, Brevitt said Psalm 126 offers assurance that God can restore even the bleakest situations.

“ ‘When the Lord restored the fortunes of Zion, we were like those who dreamed ... . The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy,’” he quoted from the Bible, noting that the Psalm reminds believers that suffering is temporary.

“Those who sow in tears shall reap with songs of joy. Dreaming, in the text, is a pushback and resilience against cynics who have great doubt,” he said. “When you are down to nothing, God is up to something, because nothing is the raw material with which he works.”

Brevitt also challenged Jamaicans to move beyond what he called superficial patriotism.

“We come with a smirk on our face and our fake nationalism. But I’m telling you, if our ancestors who fought for and obtained Emancipation and Independence were thinking like us, we would still be where they were,” he declared.

Encouraging the congregation to dream beyond their present circumstances, he said: “Dream with a godlike cause, nothing is impossible.

“Let us dream while we are wide awake. Dream of a faith that will not shrink. Dream of the unity of the brotherhood in the faith. Dream of earning a decent and liveable wage,” he added.

Brevitt also warned against pride, materialism and the pursuit of status at the expense of compassion.

“We must not think more highly of ourselves than we ought. The Lord has a way of cutting us back down to size,” he said, using Hurricane Melissa as an example of life’s uncertainty.

“Two days before Melissa there were people who were on cloud nine, and two days after Melissa they didn’t even know where the cloud was, much more to count nine. So don’t become intoxicated by riches or position.”

Brevitt went on to condemn violence, and urged those facing hardship not to lose hope.

“Do not give way to despair because of how people treat you. God specialises in reversals,” he said, referencing the Apostle Peter’s miraculous release from prison in Acts 12 and reminding worshippers that no situation is beyond God’s power.

“If God could close the lions’ mouths for Daniel, part the Red Sea for Israel, open the prison for Peter and bring Israel back from captivity, dream impossible dreams,” he said.

He also appealed for reconciliation and forgiveness as the nation marks its 64th year of Independence.

“We are not going to continue this year on bad terms with anybody. If you have done me wrong, you are forgiven. If I have done you wrong, I hope you will forgive me. I am moving on in positivity,” he said.

“Never be ashamed of what you are going through. God will use your story for His glory. Let us dream while we are wide awake.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com