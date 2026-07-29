Auditor general awaits proof of $34m in supplies delivered to JDF

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is still yet to submit signed documents to the auditor general confirming that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) received $34 million in donated roofing materials.

The revelation was made on Tuesday during a meeting of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where members continued for a second week a review of the auditor general’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative Audit report.

In the report, which was tabled in May, Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis stated that of the $122.5 million in Hurricane Melissa building supplies delivered to JDF locations, only $88.6 million was formally acknowledged as being received by the army, representing 72.2 per cent of total deliveries.

According to the auditor general, the remaining $34 million in roofing materials was not supported by delivery slips or goods received notes countersigned by either the ODPEM or JDF representative, leaving these deliveries unverified by the receiving party.

PAC member Peter Bunting asked whether it was usual for the JDF to not sign for supplies received.

ODPEM Director General Commander Alvin Gayle indicated that the JDF had signed a document after receiving the supplies. He said the ODPEM representative was not at the location at the “material time” to sign for the materials.

Marlon McAdam, acting auditor general, told the committee approximately $88.6 million worth of supplies were acknowledged by the JDF and ODPEM. However, he stressed that in relation to the remaining $34 million “we didn’t see where those were acknowledged by either JDF or ODPEM”.

Gayle said based on his internal checks, the items worth $34 million were received by the JDF.

“There were physical checks subsequent to the matter at hand and we are confident that even if the document didn’t exist, that the delivery was made to the Jamaica Defence Force,” he said.

Committee Chairman Julian Robinson urged the ODPEM to provide the signed documents to the auditor general for verification.

editorial@gleanerjm.com