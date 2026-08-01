Aspiring nurse turns personal loss into purpose

Growing up in the rural community of Gimme-Me-Bit, Clarendon, Nathian Samuels developed a strong desire to serve others. Witnessing the challenges many families faced in accessing quality healthcare and educational opportunities inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities.

Today, Samuels is a final-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing student at Northern Caribbean University (NCU), where she has distinguished herself through academic achievement, leadership and community service. As a recipient of the JWN Foundation Scholarship, she is pursuing her goal of becoming a healthcare professional who advocates for vulnerable populations and promotes healthier communities across Jamaica.

Raised in a close-knit family alongside her siblings, Samuels enjoyed a simple but fulfilling childhood. However, life changed significantly in 2020 with the death of her father, a loss that brought new challenges and responsibilities for the family. Despite those circumstances, she remained focused on her education and future aspirations.

“After my father’s passing, my mother had to make countless sacrifices to provide for our family and ensure that my siblings and I received a quality education,” she recalled.

MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE

Despite the challenges, she credits her upbringing with shaping the values that continue to guide her.

“Growing up in my community taught me the importance of resilience, hard work, and compassion,” Samuels said.

“Witnessing the struggles that many families faced, particularly regarding access to healthcare and educational opportunities, inspired me to pursue a career where I could make a meaningful difference,” she added.

Those early experiences fuelled her ambition to enter the healthcare profession and advocate for healthier communities.

Samuels describes her academic journey as one of steady growth and determination. Like many students, she faced periods of uncertainty and pressure while balancing academics with extracurricular and personal responsibilities.

“My academic journey was one of perseverance. Each step helped me develop discipline, resilience, and a strong work ethic that prepared me for the demands of university life,” she said.

While she consistently performed above average, she is most proud of completing her nursing degree within the four years she originally set for herself.

“The achievement I am most proud of is completing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree within the four years I planned. Despite the challenges, I remained committed and saw it through,” she said.

One of those challenges was overcoming imposter syndrome.

“There were times when I questioned my capabilities or whether I truly belonged, especially in such a demanding programme,” she admitted.

To overcome those doubts, Samuels leaned on her faith, support system and determination. Inspiration also came from watching her father battle illness during her years in secondary school.

“My father suffered two strokes while I was in high school. Assisting with his care allowed me to witness first-hand the difference that compassion, patience, and quality healthcare can make in a person’s life,” she said.

The experience opened her eyes to the vital role nurses play in supporting patients and their families during some of life’s most difficult moments.

Today, she remains passionate about health promotion, disease prevention and caring for society’s most vulnerable populations, including older adults, children and people living with disabilities.

“Nursing combines compassion, science, and service, which aligns perfectly with my values and purpose,” she said.

OVERWHELMED WITH GRATITUDE

Samuels first learned about the JWN Foundation Scholarship through a cousin who had previously benefited from the programme.

“Seeing the positive impact the scholarship had on my cousin encouraged me to apply,” she said.

When she learned she had been selected, she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I was filled with excitement, gratitude, and a deep sense of accomplishment. It was a proud moment not only for me but also for my family,” she said.

The scholarship significantly eased the financial burden of university education, particularly after the loss of her father. Beyond financial support, it reinforced her belief that determination, coupled with opportunity, can transform lives.

“It has brought me one step closer to achieving my goals and reminded me that dreams are attainable when hard work is supported by people who believe in your potential.”

Throughout her university years, Samuels has demonstrated a commitment to leadership and community service. For three years, she served as a S.T.E.P. representative, helping first-year students transition to university life through mentorship and guidance.

She also volunteers annually with OSAY, a national initiative that mobilises young people to participate in healthcare outreach programmes, community beautification projects and evangelistic activities across Jamaica.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in 2025, Samuels volunteered in western Jamaica, assisting with clean-up efforts and helping to distribute food packages to affected families.

While Samuels’ determination has played a critical role in her success, she is quick to credit her mother, Charmaine Ellis, as her greatest source of strength.

“My mother has made countless sacrifices to ensure that I had the opportunity to pursue my education,” she said.

“When Nathian was in high school, she would sometimes go into the backyard to study because she felt the house was too comfortable and distracting. That level of dedication showed me she was willing to make sacrifices to achieve her dreams,” Charmaine said.

Receiving the JWN Foundation Scholarship was a blessing for the entire family.

“I am incredibly proud of everything Nathian has accomplished. The scholarship provided support during a difficult time, and we are deeply grateful.”

As graduation approaches, Samuels’ focus is firmly fixed on the future. Her immediate goal is to become a registered nurse, but her long-term vision extends beyond the bedside. She hopes to specialise in public health nursing, where she can help improve health outcomes through education, advocacy and preventive care.

“Never stop believing in your dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem at first. There will be challenges and setbacks, but don’t allow them to define your future. If God placed a purpose in your heart, trust that He will also provide the strength, opportunities, and guidance to help you fulfil it,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com