Constant Spring Road Church of God marks 70 years

The Constant Spring Road Church of God is celebrating 70 years of ministry, marking seven decades of spiritual leadership and community service from its home at 93B Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

The congregation, which is part of the Church of God in Jamaica, traces its roots to a small group of members who transferred from the Highholborn Street Church of God. The original church building was dedicated in July 1956 under the leadership of its first pastor, American missionary Reverend Edgar Williams.

Since 1958, the church has been led by a succession of Jamaican pastors, including Rev Cleve Grant, Rev Winston George Lewis, and Rev Joseph Gordon. The ministry is now headed by Rev Darren McKoy.

Over the years, the church has expanded its role beyond worship, providing a range of educational and social programmes aimed at supporting the wider community. Among its initiatives have been the establishment of a basic school, the operation of Sunday School and youth ministries, and the creation of a community food pantry to assist families in need.

The church has also embraced technology as part of its outreach efforts, establishing a computer training centre and providing online learning facilities for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To commemorate the milestone, the church will host a special 70th anniversary celebration service on Sunday, August 9, at 9 a.m. at its Constant Spring Road location.

The service will feature guest speakers including Rev Courtney Gordon, executive chairman of the Church of God in Jamaica, and Rev Mark Dawes, pastor of Grace Missionary Church, a neighbouring congregation that is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Church leaders are inviting members of the public, former attendees, and the wider community to join in the celebrations as the congregation reflects on its history and recommits itself to serving future generations.