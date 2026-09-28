Tyrone Reid elected president of the Press Association of Jamaica

Award-winning investigative journalist Tyrone Reid was on Sunday elected president of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) at the Association’s Annual General Meeting, held at its headquarters in St Andrew.

Reid, the Managing Editor at CVM Television, leads a nine-member executive that will serve a two-year term.

Kimberly Hibbert was elected first vice-president and Kimone Francis second vice-president.

“Firstly, I want to say thank God and thanks to my peers for deeming me worthy to be president of the Press Association of Jamaica. It is a distinct honour to serve in this capacity. Of course, there’s lots of heavy lifting to do,” Reid said following his election.

“This whole business of press freedom, it’s important business, it’s serious business. There’s a saying, a famous quote that says ‘democracy dies in darkness’ and the press serves as that spotlight to illuminate the path of democracy. So, we have to keep that going.”

He said the new executive would follow in the footsteps of others who had done great work, and thanked the outgoing executive and outgoing president Dashan Hendricks for the time he spent championing the cause of journalists across the country.

Reid is one of the region’s leading investigative journalists. He was Jamaica’s Journalist of the Year for 2015 and is a two-time recipient of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Caribbean Media Award.

His investigative work has been recognised in print, television and radio, and he has won more individual awards than any other journalist in the Jamaica Broilers Group Fair Play Awards. He has also served as Research and Special Investigations Editor at Nationwide News Network and Associate Editor – Investigations at The Gleaner.

The Press Association of Jamaica was established in 1943 and is one of the oldest press freedom bodies in the English-speaking Caribbean. It represents journalists, other media workers and communications practitioners, and works to promote democracy, press freedom, protect its members and advance professional and ethical standards in journalism.

NEW EXECUTIVE OF THE PRESS ASSOCIATION OF JAMAICA (2026-2028)

• President – Tyrone Reid

• First Vice-President – Kimberly Hibbert

• Second Vice-President – Kimone Francis

• Treasurer – Dashan Hendricks

• Secretary – Neika Lewis

• Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Javaughn Keyes

• Directors – Jovan Johnson, Zahra Burton and Janet Silvera

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