Cop found dead at May Pen Police Station identified

The policeman who was found dead at the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon on Monday evening has been identified.

He is Constable Kenroy Pitter from Endeavour, Mile Gully, Manchester.

Preliminary reports indicate that the officer was discovered with his throat slashed.

Up to late Monday, investigators were at the scene, combing the area for clues.

Gleaner sources said the discovery was made shortly after 6:00 pm and that the officer appeared to have been deceased for some time before his body was found.

The police have classified the incident as a death investigation.

- Sashana Small

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