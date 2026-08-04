Photographer threatens to sue Elephant Man over onstage incident, demands public apology

Dario Shields, a professional photographer who claimed he was assaulted by dancehall artiste O’Neil ‘Elephant Man’ Bryan while on stage during a recent performance, has signalled his intention to pursue legal action against the artiste.

In a statement released today, the legal team representing Shields demanded that Elephant Man issue a “full, public, and unequivocal apology for his conduct and the derogatory remarks made to our client.”

The attorneys said, to date, no formal apology has been received by Shields, despite public claims by Elephant Man that an apology has been offered. The artiste also refuted what took place onstage.

The legal team said the apology should acknowledge the indignity suffered by Shields and reaffirm the respect that ought to be afforded to professionals working within Jamaica’s entertainment industry.

The attorneys also noted that Shields has instructed them to consider and pursue all legal remedies available to him, notwithstanding the issuance of an apology.

“Our client considers Mr. Bryan’s actions as distasteful, entirely uncalled for, and woefully unprofessional. No individual, regardless of their perceived status or public profile, is above the law,” the statement said.

The incident reportedly occurred during Elephant Man’s performance at Dream Weekend’s YUSH party on August 1 in Montego Bay, St James.

Shields asserted that he was intentionally dragged by the artiste in full view of thousands of patrons, members of the media, and fellow industry professionals. He added that while being dragged, Elephant Man uttered derogatory and degrading remarks.

“Our client regards both the physical conduct and the accompanying remarks as wholly unacceptable. He has advised that the incident has caused him considerable embarrassment and emotional distress while he was simply carrying out his professional responsibilities for which he had been engaged,” the statement said.

Further, the photographer said his camera was damaged during the incident. The nature and extent of that damage is presently being assessed.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media, and the ‘Willie Bounce’ artiste has been receiving massive backlash for disrespecting the cameraman.

However, Elephant Man has denied assaulting Shields, stating that what unfolded on stage was part of the performance and was never intended to be seen as disrespect towards someone who was doing his job.

- Sashana Small

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