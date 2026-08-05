Fresh alarm over suicides

A cluster of four suspected suicides reported across Jamaica in less than 24 hours has heightened public concern and renewed scrutiny of the country’s mental-health challenges amid a string of similar incidents reported across the island in recent months.

The latest cases began unfolding on Monday at the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon, where serving Police Constable Kenroy Pitter was found with a wound to his neck inside an office after colleagues reportedly forced open the door when they became concerned about his whereabouts.

Investigators are treating the death as a suspected suicide.

The policeman had reportedly been reassigned from front-line duties to the division’s transport department after exhibiting signs of mental-health challenges.

Hours later, police in St Catherine South responded to West Albany Place in Cumberland, where 22-year-old Bryan Reid was found hanging from the roof of a house with an electrical cord around his neck.

Later that evening, 32-year-old Remardo Thompson was found hanging from the roof of his house in White Hall, Negril, Westmoreland.

The fourth case was reported on Tuesday morning in Olympic Court, Kingston 11, where 34-year-old Orlease Weir, a graphic designer and the daughter of a former policeman, was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Gleaner understands that her father’s licensed firearm was used in the incident.

Police are treating the death as a suspected suicide after Weir was found clutching the firearm.

The latest cases follow several other suspected suicides reported publicly in recent months.

On July 22, 17-year-old Brantae Shaw, a student at Knox Community College, was found hanging at his family’s home in Clarendon.

On June 14, a police constable was found dead at the Maroon Town Police Station in St James in what investigators said was a suspected suicide.

Three days earlier, on June 11, Maurice Alphanso Fennell was found with apparent gunshot wounds in Browns Town, St Ann, in a case also being investigated as a suspected suicide.

Earlier reports included the May 31 death of Davian Armstrong, a 14-year-old Cedar Grove Academy student in Greater Portmore; the May 21 death of David Burke, a 62-year-old licensed firearm holder in St Andrew; and the May 20 death of Oneero Roberts, a 43-year-old contractor from Highgate, St Mary, who was found hanging behind his home.

These are among the suspected suicide cases reported publicly during the period although not every such death receives media attention.

While national figures for 2025 and 2026 have not yet been released, Jamaica Constabulary Force data show that 67 people died by suicide in 2024, with men accounting for the overwhelming majority of those deaths. Hanging remained the most commonly reported method.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness operates Jamaica’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline, which provides free and confidential support around the clock for people experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide. The helpline can be reached at (888) 639-5433.

Police investigations into all four of the latest deaths remain ongoing.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com