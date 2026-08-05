JN Bank highlights support for farmers, businesses at Denbigh

JN Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Jamaica’s agricultural sector, highlighting financing solutions aimed at helping farmers and agribusiness operators recover, expand and build resilience following recent challenges, including the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

The bank outlined its support during the 2026 staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, where it engaged farmers, manufacturers and agro-processors participating in the three-day expo.

The institution said its assistance forms part of its wider contribution to Jamaica’s business development, including strategic partnerships with entities such as the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) to provide increased access to financing and support services.

Addressing farmers and agribusiness operators on Emancipation Day, the second day of the expo, Janordo Patterson, credit solutions manager in JN Bank’s Business Banking Division, said the institution remained focused on providing practical assistance to stakeholders who play a critical role in national development and food security.

“The path forward is not easy, but your resilience is unmatched,” Patterson said. “Whether you are a farmer, an agro-processor, a supplier or an agribusiness operator, you are the backbone of your communities and the heart of Jamaica’s future.”

He said JN Bank offers a range of financing options tailored to the needs of the agricultural sector, including the AgriMax loan, which is provided through the bank’s partnership with the DBJ.

The facility allows farmers and agricultural businesses to access up to $40 million or 90 per cent of project costs, with repayment periods of up to 10 years.

Farmers and agribusiness operators can also access financing through the M5 Business Recovery Programme, which offers loans of up to $50 million at an interest rate of eight per cent per annum.

Patterson said the bank also provides support for working capital requirements, capital expenditure projects, and climate-smart and green initiatives designed to improve productivity, sustainability and long-term growth.

Supporting small farmers

Ann-Marie Williams Swaby, client relations manager at JN Bank Small Business Loans, the institution’s microfinancing division, also highlighted solutions available to small farmers and micro and small business operators.

She said the bank provides not only financing but also training and technical support to help clients strengthen their operations.

“Farming is a way of life – a commitment to perseverance, hard work and sustainability. You should not have to walk this path alone,” Williams Swaby told participants at the workshop.

She explained that the bank provides two main financing options for small and micro businesses in agriculture – the Agriculture Loan, which supports agricultural projects, and Agriculture Plus, which provides funding for expansion and asset investments.

The Agriculture Loan provides financing ranging from $200,000 to $500,000, while Agriculture Plus offers between $500,000 and $1.5 million for needs such as purchasing seeds, livestock, farm equipment and upgrading farm operations.

Williams Swaby said the bank recognises that many farmers may face challenges accessing traditional forms of collateral.

“Collateral is required, but through our strategic and strong relationship with the DBJ, there is the opportunity for you to use your household appliances as security, because we understand that our farmers don’t always own the land or equipment they use in the operation of their farms, which are the assets traditionally used as collateral to access credit,” she said.

Building resilience

Patterson said JN Bank’s support extends beyond providing loans, as the institution seeks to build lasting partnerships with agricultural stakeholders.

“JN Bank is here to provide practical relief, flexible funding and genuine partnership,” he said. “We understand the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture, and we are committed to helping farmers and agribusinesses access the resources they need to grow, adapt and succeed.”

He pointed to the experience of Clarendon farmer Donovan Carridice as an example of the resilience demonstrated by Jamaica’s agricultural community.

Carridice rebuilt his farming operation after suffering significant losses from hurricanes and, with support from JN Bank, was able to restart production and work towards expanding his business.

“As you rebuild and continue feeding our nation, know that JN Bank is walking with you,” Patterson said. “Together, we are cultivating a path to a better Jamaica. Whatever the challenge, we will help you find a way.”