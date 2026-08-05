West Portland’s top students take centre stage

Buff Bay, Western Portland

Forty-three students from 23 schools in West Portland were honoured for their outstanding academic performances during an awards ceremony held yesterday at Lynch Park in Buff Bay, Portland.

The 43 students – 21 boys and 22 girls – are either transitioning to or already attending high school. They were recognised for demonstrating dedication and commitment to their education.

Among the awardees were the constituency’s top performers in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, the results of which were released in June.

The PEP students received a commemorative trophy, full tuition for the first year of high school, a $14,000 book voucher, academic mentorship, additional assistance where needed, and a commitment to ‘termly’ monitoring.

West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz, who hosted the awards ceremony, said students from primary and high schools across the constituency were recognised and rewarded.

According to Vaz, the ceremony was intended to mark the successful completion of an important educational milestone and encourage students to continue striving for academic excellence.

“Special recognition goes out to Cascade Primary, which is the first school in West Portland to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the National School Nutrition Policy,” Vaz said.

“Additionally, Buff Bay Infant School is being awarded for being the most compliant early childhood institution, and Skibo Primary has been awarded for excellence in school governance, leadership, and community involvement. There is also a special award for the most outstanding principal, and recognition is being shown to our education officers.”

In the meantime, special scholarship awards were presented to the top boy and girl at Buff Bay High School – Marlon Eccleston and Zothoniae Grant.

They each received $50,000 towards their next educational venture.

Other awards

Twenty-seven educators received Outstanding Service to Education awards in recognition of between 11 and 39 years of service.

Nine auxiliary workers were honoured for between 10 and 31 years of service, while special recognition was also given to a watchman and a caregiver.

Meanwhile, Dante Grey and Yolando Hart were named recipients of the Sonia Bailey Scholarship, which was launched in memory of the educator who died earlier this year in West Portland.

The scholarship, valued at $100,000 for each recipient, was paid directly to their respective tertiary institutions.

Jamaican student Noni Freebourne, who is studying overseas, also received US$1,500 to assist with her tuition.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com