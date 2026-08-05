Jamaica 64 celebrations to culminate with Grand Gala at National Stadium tomorrow

Jamaica’s 64 years of Independence celebrations will culminate on Thursday at the National Stadium in St Andrew, with the signature Grand Gala event, being celebrated under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’ .

The Grand Gala, held annually by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), is the grand finale of Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence season.

Portfolio Minister Oliva Grange said that the event will present Jamaica’s story, diversity, achievements and creative power on the nation’s largest cultural stage.

“The Independence Grand Gala is going to be very exciting. We’re looking at over 1,800 participants,” she said.

This year will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Women in Service in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

“The Jamaica Combined Cadet Corps will be mounting a guard of honour and the women of the JDF, in celebrating their 50th anniversary, will participate in the hoisting of the Jamaican flag in where it was hoisted in 1962,” Minister Grange noted.

This production will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kingston’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Recording artistes Busy Signal and Wayne Wonder will be honoured with the annual Reggae Icon award by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness.

The show will end with fireworks and a drone display.

“We will have the drone show as usual, and we will have 1,000 drones on display and it’s complemented with the spectacular fireworks display, that always ends the evening’s excitement… . I know everyone looks forward to the fireworks display,” Minister Grange highlighted.

Tickets for the Grand Gala are free, with distribution ending today, starting at 3:00 pm, at the Independence Village in the National Stadium Complex.

Minister Grange pointed out that given the limited capacity of the National Stadium, persons who are unable to secure tickets are being encouraged to experience the excitement through the official Grand Gala watch party in the Independence Village.

“Everyone looks forward to the Grand Gala [but] we never have enough seats in the stadium for everybody who wants to come. So, we have made special arrangements for persons to be hosted in the Independence Village, and we’re encouraging everyone to come and watch it on the big screen [and] enjoy the environment that has been created for your comfort,” Minister Grange said.

The National Stadium will be open to receive attendees for the Grand Gala from 1:00 pm.

“Patrons are being asked to come out early, take your place in the National Stadium as well as in the Independence Village… ; it will be a great evening, as usual, and we look forward to seeing you all there,” the minister said.

The Grand Gala will be broadcast live on Television Jamaica (TVJ) as well as the social media pages of the JCDC and JIS.

Weapons, vuvuzela horns, personal drones and large umbrellas are expressly prohibited from the event and will be confiscated by security upon entry.

- JIS

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