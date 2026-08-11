MoBay perimeter road taking shape as deadline looms

Western Bureau:

With the September 2026 deadline for the phased opening of the US$354-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project fast approaching, steady progress is being reported by Minister of Works Robert Morgan.

The perimeter road is a major infrastructure development aimed at easing the severe traffic congestion plaguing the western city while also unlocking new lands for sustainable development. The construction is being managed by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) and is being built by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

“Thank you to the residents of St James for your continued patience and cooperation as we build a better, more connected Jamaica,” wrote Morgan in a recent Instagram post.

“The Montego Bay perimeter road represents one of the most significant transportation infrastructure projects undertaken in western Jamaica and is intended to fundamentally change how traffic moves through and around the country’s second city.”

Project scope

The full scope of the project entails the Montego Bay Bypass – a 15.1-kilometre, four-lane highway starting from Alice Eldemire Drive/Howard Cooke Highway toward Iron Shore; the Long Hill Bypass – a 10.5-kilometre, four-lane extension connecting Montego West Village to Montpelier; the Montego River Bridge – the construction of Jamaica’s longest and tallest four-lane bridge structure; and urban upgrades – rehabilitation and expansion work along Barnett Street and West Green Avenue.

“The perimeter road is designed to provide an alternative route around heavily congested sections of Montego Bay, allowing motorists who do not need to enter the city centre to bypass some of its busiest corridors,” said Morgan, who further noted that while the main Montego Bay Bypass and West Green Avenue sections are targeted to be finished in September, adjacent components such as the Long Hill Bypass will extend into 2027.

Economic centre

According to Morgan, the perimeter road will also help reposition Montego Bay as one of Jamaica’s principal economic centres, noting that the tourism capital is home to a large concentration of hotels and other tourism enterprises, Sangster International Airport, commercial developments and several major communities.

“By diverting some traffic away from congested urban corridors, the new road is expected to make the movement of people and goods more efficient,” he said, noting that it will contribute to increased productivity while making the city more attractive for future investment.

“Creating alternative routes could reduce some of that pressure and allow traffic to be distributed more efficiently throughout the road network,” he continued.

“The Government is hoping the improved infrastructure, combined with modern road design, will provide safer and more efficient transportation for residents and visitors. However, the long-term safety benefits will also depend on motorists adhering to speed limits and other road regulations once the new infrastructure becomes operational.”

In terms of unlocking new lands for sustainable development, Morgan said the perimeter road could therefore have an impact on facilitating future housing developments, commercial centres and other economic activities along or near the corridor.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com