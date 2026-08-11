Water lockdown - Drought triggers ban by NWC as conditions expected to continue into September or October

Several parishes will be under water prohibition orders as of this week.

The National Water Commission (NWC) announced yesterday that it will issue a water prohibition notice tomorrow, with enforcement measures taking effect on August 17.

The decision, which comes on the heels of daily water lock-off measures announced last week, followed a high-level stakeholder meeting yesterday involving the NWC and the Meteorological Service.

Jamaica has been grappling with dry conditions as rainfall levels remain critically low and temperatures continue to soar, with the Corporate Area’s water catchment facilities, Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir, reportedly at 40.7 per cent and 54.5 per cent of capacity, respectively, as at August 10.

The Meteorological Service is forecasting that hotter and drier-than-normal conditions could continue through September and October.

“This is normally the wetter months. We don’t normally have drought conditions during the summer months as typically, rain conditions improved by weather phenomenon, such as tropical systems, usually results in increased water. But what we are experiencing now is unusually dry times exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon. The dry season normally starts around December, so it will be even more worrying if we continue to see dry conditions going towards November to December, as that sends us into severe drought conditions,” Principal Director of the Met Service Evan Thompson told The Gleaner yesterday.

Warmer sea surface

El Niño is a natural climate pattern defined by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The prohibition orders will apply to Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, St Mary, Portland, St Ann and St Catherine and will remain in force until further notice.

Under the latest restrictions, no person shall use or cause water supplied by the NWC to be used for non-essential or unusual purposes.

Activities such as irrigation or watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms, as well as refilling or supplying ponds or swimming pools, will be prohibited, except for domestic uses such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation.

Also banned is the use of water for washing vehicles using a hose; watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages or outhouses; and any activity requiring excessive or unusual quantities of water.

In a release yesterday, Water Minister Matthew Samuda underscored the necessity of the measures.

“We understand that there is some disproportionate economic impact on commercial operations such as car washes, and we have not taken this decision lightly. Ultimately, our priority is to maintain supply to critical services, especially schools, as we prepare for the September reopening,” he said.

The minister further advised that sanctions will be applied to individuals and entities found in breach of the prohibition orders, noting that “these penalties are intended to ensure compliance and protect the integrity of Jamaica’s water supply during this critical period”.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com

Under the orders, no person shall use or cause water supplied by the NWC to be used for non-essential or unusual purposes. Prohibited activities include:

· Irrigation or watering of gardens, lawns, grounds, and farms;

· Refilling or supplying of ponds or swimming pools and/or for use other than normal

domestic services, such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing, and sanitation;

· Washing of vehicles with the use of a hose;

· Watering or washing of roadways, pavements, paths, garages, or outrooms;

· Any activity requiring excessive or unusual quantities of water.